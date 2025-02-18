Septerna, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Septerna, Inc. (“Septerna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SEPN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Septerna investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On February 18, 2025, Septerna announced its decision to discontinue the Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending dose (SAD/MAD) clinical trial of SEP-786 in healthy volunteers. SEP-786, an oral small-molecule agonist of the parathyroid hormone 1 receptor (PTH1R), was being developed for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism.

The company stated that this decision was based on the observation of two unexpected severe (Grade 3) cases of elevated unconjugated bilirubin in the MAD portion of the trial, both occurring without corresponding increases in ALT, AST, or GGT liver enzyme levels.

Following this announcement, Septerna’s stock plummeted over 65% in pre-market trading on February 18, 2025.

