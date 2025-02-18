MRK INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Merck & Co., Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) securities between February 3, 2022 and February 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until April 14, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Merck class action lawsuit. Captioned Cronin v. Merck & Co., Inc., No. 25-cv-01208 (D.N.J.), the Merck class action lawsuit charges Merck as well as certain of Merck’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Merck operates as a healthcare company worldwide.

The Merck class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Merck’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth of Gardasil while also minimizing risk from competition and drug approval development, such as China’s approval to shift Gardasil to a 2-dose regimen; (ii) in truth, Merck’s optimistic reports of growth, claims of successful consumer activation and education in China, overall ability to drive demand, and efforts to downplay the impact of competition on Gardasil fell short of the reality; and (iii) Merck’s ability to push Gardasil in China had materially diminished.

The Merck class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 30, 2024, Merck revealed that in the second quarter of 2024 “there was a significant step down in shipments from our distributor and commercialization partner, Zhifei, into the points of vaccination, compared with prior quarters, resulting in above normal inventory levels at Zhifei.” On this news, the price of Merck stock fell nearly 10%, according to the complaint.

Then, on February 4, 2025, the Merck class action lawsuit alleges that Merck published its fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 results, disclosing that “GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 Sales Declined 3% to $8.6 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Declined 2%” “primarily due to lower demand in China, partially offset by higher demand in most international regions, particularly in Japan.” On this news, the price of Merck stock fell more than 9%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Merck securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Merck class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Merck class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Merck class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Merck class action lawsuit.

