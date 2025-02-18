Mink Ventures Completes Acquisition of Warren Ni, Cu, Co Patents

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (“Mink” or the "Company") today announced that it has completed all share issuances and incurred all expenditures required to earn a 100% interest in the Warren Ni, Cu, Co Patents under Mink’s option with US Copper Corp. To complete the exercise of the Option, Mink today issued the final tranche of 750,000 common shares of Mink to US Copper Corp. In addition, Mink has expended the required $300,000 in exploration expenditures (half of which were offset by non-dilutive OJEP grants) on the project. Subject to the pending title transfer, Mink will hold a 100% interest in the Warren Patents.

Mink’s exploration and drilling at Warren has demonstrated the potential for deposition of nickel, copper, cobalt deposits over 1.6 km strike and identified a new prospective copper exploration target within volcanics along the gabbro intrusive contact (see press release February 13, 2025). Many of the property’s geophysical targets and multiple surface occurrences of Ni, Cu, Co warrant follow up or are totally untested.

The securities issued to US Copper Corp. are subject to a statutory four month plus a day hold period expiring on June 19, 2025.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo approved the technical data disclosed in this release.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective, nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which now covers approximately 100 km2 adjacent to Glencore’s former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu, and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as the expanded Warren Project. These complementary nickel copper cobalt projects have excellent access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. After giving effect to the share issuance to US Copper Corp., the Company has 23,196,488 common shares outstanding.

