embecta to Participate at the J.P. Morgan Global Leveraged Finance Conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (embecta) (Nasdaq: EMBC) today announced that Jake Elguicze, embecta’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

