Meriwest Credit Union Elevates Chad Maze to Executive Vice President

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union proudly announces the promotion of Chad Maze to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. As Executive Vice President, Mr. Maze will continue to lead all member-centric business functions, including consumer, mortgage, and business lending; retail and virtual branch operations; marketing; and wealth management. Mr. Maze will also lead philanthropic and community efforts as chair of the Meriwest Community Foundation.

Leveraging his three decades of experience in the financial services industry, Mr. Maze's strategic insights and business acumen have consistently highlighted his invaluable contributions to Meriwest. His proactive approach to challenges and proven track record of achieving results have played a vital role in driving the credit union's sustained success.

Lisa Pesta, President & CEO, expressed, “Chad's promotion is truly well-deserved. His dedication and proactive approach to problem-solving have made a significant impact on Meriwest and our communities. We have full confidence that Chad will continue to be an integral part of our future success.”

Asked for comment, Mr. Maze stated, “Lisa, our Board of Directors, and the entire Meriwest team are wonderful people to work with. My job as ‘coach’ is so much more fun when you get to be a part of one of the best teams in the business. I am sincerely honored and grateful. This recognition belongs to all of us.”

Mr. Maze’s promotion to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer further enhances Meriwest’s commitment to delivering member value, driving growth, fostering innovation, and serving our communities with unparalleled dedication.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union , ($2.1B in assets) is one of Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2024. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com .