Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Delivered an outstanding year of growth and profitability. We finished 2024 on a strong note, with double-digit revenue growth and a 20.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q4'24. Our strong execution of upmarket initiatives such as Fiverr Pro and Dynamic Matching, and our strategy to expand Services revenue as a key growth catalyst, allowed us to deliver results ahead of expectations.

We finished 2024 on a strong note, with double-digit revenue growth and a 20.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q4’24. Our strong execution of upmarket initiatives such as Fiverr Pro and Dynamic Matching, and our strategy to expand Services revenue as a key growth catalyst, allowed us to deliver results ahead of expectations. Introduced an open platform for first-of-its-kind Generative AI solutions for creators and customers: Fiverr Go is a human-centered AI platform that unites businesses, creative talent and AI developers all in one place. It leverages Fiverr’s massive first-party transaction data and creates a revolutionary platform that gives talent full control and pricing power over their AI counterparts.

Fiverr Go is a human-centered AI platform that unites businesses, creative talent and AI developers all in one place. It leverages Fiverr's massive first-party transaction data and creates a revolutionary platform that gives talent full control and pricing power over their AI counterparts. Announcing industry-first Freelancer Equity Program: The program is designed to reward high-performing Fiverr freelancers by granting ordinary shares of Fiverr based on their annual earnings growth on the platform. With this initiative, Fiverr is deepening its commitment to independent talent by giving top creators a real stake in our growth. Just as Fiverr Go empowers freelancers to scale like never before, this program ensures they're not just shaping the future of work - they own a piece of it.

The program is designed to reward high-performing Fiverr freelancers by granting ordinary shares of Fiverr based on their annual earnings growth on the platform. With this initiative, Fiverr is deepening its commitment to independent talent by giving top creators a real stake in our growth. Just as Fiverr Go empowers freelancers to scale like never before, this program ensures they're not just shaping the future of work - they own a piece of it. Going upmarket continues to be a key focus: With the rollout of multi-tier subscription plans of Fiverr Pro, as well as the addition of Team Accounts for freelancers and agencies, we continue to focus on driving upmarket in terms of growing buyers with larger spending capacity as well as enabling larger sellers and more complex projects to transact on the platform.

With the rollout of multi-tier subscription plans of Fiverr Pro, as well as the addition of Team Accounts for freelancers and agencies, we continue to focus on driving upmarket in terms of growing buyers with larger spending capacity as well as enabling larger sellers and more complex projects to transact on the platform. Strong setup for 2025: Our guidance for 2025 implied double-digit revenue growth at the midpoint and continued steady progress toward our three-year targets laid out in 2024. We believe the strong momentum in Services revenue will serve as a short-term growth catalyst, while our investments in upmarket initiatives and AI will position us for long-term growth opportunities.



NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. Additional operating results and management commentary can be found in the Company’s shareholder letter, which is posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com .

“We delivered strong results for 2024, finishing the year well ahead of our initial targets, with double-digit revenue growth and robust margins. We continue to focus on our upmarket initiatives while strategically expanding Services revenue to drive further growth. It has been a year of significant innovation and investment in AI. Our latest launch, the revolutionary and unique human-centered AI platform Fiverr Go, allows our talent community to build their own creation models, control their creative rights, and take their business to the next level,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “We started off 2025 with significant momentum in our product pipeline, growth trajectory and investments, giving us confidence in the long-term opportunity ahead.”

"Throughout 2024 we successfully exceeded expectations on both top and bottom lines. Our ability to deliver growth, while showing continued discipline in driving profitability, demonstrates our steady progress towards achieving our Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow three-year targets” said Ofer Katz, President and CFO of Fiverr. “We will continue to execute a thoughtful capital allocation strategy, balancing the need for growth as well as returning capital to shareholders. The guidance we gave for 2025 reflects our optimism as we expect to maintain momentum in Services revenue, continue upmarket investments, and lead in AI innovation.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $103.7 million, compared to $91.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 13.3% year over year.

Marketplace revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $73.5 million, compared to $76.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a decline of 4.0% year over year.

Annual active buyers 1 as of December 31, 2024 was 3.6 million, compared to 4.0 million as of December 31, 2023, a decline of 10% year over year.

as of December 31, 2024 was 3.6 million, compared to 4.0 million as of December 31, 2023, a decline of 10% year over year. Annual spend per buyer 1 as of December 31, 2024 reached $302, compared to $278 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 9% year over year.

as of December 31, 2024 reached $302, compared to $278 as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 9% year over year. Marketplace take rate 1 for the period ended December 31, 2024 was 27.6%, up from 27.4% for the period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 20 basis points year over year.

for the period ended December 31, 2024 was 27.6%, up from 27.4% for the period ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 20 basis points year over year. Services revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $30.2 million, compared to $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 102.1% year over year.

GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 80.5%, a decrease of 260 basis points from 83.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin 1 in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 84.0%, a decrease of 60 basis points from 84.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 84.0%, a decrease of 60 basis points from 84.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $12.8 million, or $0.36 basic net income per share and $0.33 diluted net income per share, compared to $4.7 million net income, or $0.12 basic and diluted net income per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income 1 in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $24.9 million, or $0.70 basic non-GAAP net income per share 1 and $0.64 diluted non-GAAP net income per share 1 , compared to $23.1 million non-GAAP net income 1 , or $0.60 basic non-GAAP net income per share 1 and $0.56 diluted non-GAAP net income per share 1 , in the fourth quarter of 2023.

in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $24.9 million, or $0.70 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.64 diluted non-GAAP net income per share , compared to $23.1 million non-GAAP net income , or $0.60 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.56 diluted non-GAAP net income per share , in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $30.0 million, compared to $27.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.0% year over year.

Free cash flow 1 in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $29.6 million, compared to $27.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 8.1% year over year.

in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $29.6 million, compared to $27.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 8.1% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA1 in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $20.7 million, compared to $16.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 17.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 240 basis points improvement year over year.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue in 2024 was $391.5 million, compared to $361.4 million in 2023, an increase of 8.3% year over year.

Marketplace revenue in 2024 was $303.1 million, compared to $307.0 million in 2023, representing a decline of 1.3% year over year.

Services revenue in 2024 was $88.4 million, compared to $54.4 million in 2023, representing an increase of 62.5% year over year.

GAAP gross margin in 2024 was 82.0%, a decrease of 90 basis points from 82.9% in 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin 1 in 2024 was 84.3%, a decrease of 20 basis points from 84.5% in 2023.

in 2024 was 84.3%, a decrease of 20 basis points from 84.5% in 2023. GAAP net income in 2024 was $18.2 million, or $0.49 basic net income per share and $0.48 diluted net income per share, compared to a net income of $3.7 million, or $0.10 basic net income per share and $0.09 diluted net income per share in 2023.

Non-GAAP net income 1 in 2024 was $95.1 million, or $2.57 basic Non-GAAP net income per share 1 and $2.38 diluted Non-GAAP net income per share 1 , compared to $80.4 million, or $2.11 basic Non-GAAP net income per share 1 and $1.95 diluted Non-GAAP net income per share 1 , in 2023.

in 2024 was $95.1 million, or $2.57 basic Non-GAAP net income per share and $2.38 diluted Non-GAAP net income per share , compared to $80.4 million, or $2.11 basic Non-GAAP net income per share and $1.95 diluted Non-GAAP net income per share , in 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities in 2024 was $83.1 million. Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding one-time escrow payment for contingent consideration of $12.2 million, was $95.3 million in 2024, compared to $83.2 million in 2023.

Free cash flow 1 in 2024 was $81.7 million. Free cash flow 1 , excluding one-time escrow payment for contingent consideration of $12.2 million, was $93.9 million in 2024 compared to $82.1 million in 2023, an increase of 14.3% year over year.

in 2024 was $81.7 million. Free cash flow , excluding one-time escrow payment for contingent consideration of $12.2 million, was $93.9 million in 2024 compared to $82.1 million in 2023, an increase of 14.3% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 was $74.2 million, compared to $59.2 million in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.0% in 2024, an increase of 260 basis points from 16.4% in 2023.



Financial Outlook

Our Q1’25 and full-year 2025 guidance reflect the recent trends in our marketplace.

Q1 2025 FY 2025 Revenue $103.5 - $108.5 million $422.0 - $438.0 million y/y growth 11% - 16% y/y growth 8% - 12% y/y growth Adjusted EBITDA(1) $18.0 - $20.0 million $82.0 - $90.0 million



Conference Call and Webcast Details

Fiverr’s management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Fiverr’s Investor Relations website . An archived version will be available on the website after the call. To participate in the conference call, please register using the link here .

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, around 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skill categories, ranging from AI to programming and 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, and from video animation to architecture.

Investor Relations:

Jinjin Qian

investors@fiverr.com

Press:

Jenny Chang

press@fiverr.com

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (Audited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,472 $ 183,674 Marketable securities 288,947 147,806 User funds 153,309 151,602 Bank deposits 144,843 85,893 Restricted deposit 1,315 1,284 Other receivables 34,198 24,217 Total current assets 756,084 594,476 Long-term assets: Marketable securities 122,009 328,332 Property and equipment, net 4,271 4,735 Operating lease right of use asset 5,122 6,720 Intangible assets, net 41,882 10,722 Goodwill 110,218 77,270 Other non-current assets 30,388 1,349 Total long-term assets 313,890 429,128 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,069,974 $ 1,023,604 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 5,533 $ 5,494 User accounts 141,691 142,203 Deferred revenue 20,090 11,047 Other account payables and accrued expenses 57,167 44,110 Operating lease liabilities 2,608 2,571 Convertible notes, net 457,860 - Total current liabilities 684,949 205,425 Long-term liabilities: Convertible notes, net - 455,305 Operating lease liabilities 2,747 4,482 Other non-current liabilities 19,628 2,618 Total long-term liabilities 22,375 462,405 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 707,324 $ 667,830 Shareholders' equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 727,176 640,846 Accumulated deficit (366,193 ) (284,358 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,667 (714 ) Total shareholders' equity 362,650 355,774 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,069,974 $ 1,023,604







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and pfb share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue $ 103,666 $ 91,502 $ 391,481 $ 361,375 Cost of revenue 20,201 15,473 70,566 61,846 Gross profit 83,465 - 76,029 320,915 299,529 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,329 22,054 90,241 90,720 Sales and marketing 45,232 39,767 171,678 161,208 General and administrative 21,782 15,816 74,814 62,710 Total operating expenses 89,343 77,637 336,733 314,638 Operating loss (5,878 ) (1,608 ) (15,818 ) (15,109 ) Financial income (expenses), net 5,662 6,914 27,706 20,163 Income (loss) before taxes on income (216 ) 5,306 11,888 5,054 Tax benefit (taxes on income) 13,054 (605 ) 6,358 (1,373 ) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 12,838 $ 4,701 $ 18,246 $ 3,681 Basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.36 $ 0.12 $ 0.49 $ 0.10 Basic weighted average ordinary shares 35,658,287 38,501,155 36,984,757 38,066,203 Diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.33 $ 0.12 $ 0.48 $ 0.09 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares 38,947,644 39,286,967 37,840,154 39,151,047







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Uaudited) (Audited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 12,838 $ 4,701 18,246 $ 3,681 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,328 1,287 10,476 5,987 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount of marketable securities, net (1,647 ) (1,841 ) (4,753 ) (730 ) Amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible notes 640 637 2,555 2,541 Shared-based compensation 18,020 16,792 73,942 68,698 Exchange rate fluctuations and other items, net 166 (214 ) 226 71 Impairment of lease ROU asset - 211 - 211 Revaluation of Earn-out 3,059 (570 ) 3,202 (570 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: User funds 6,017 8,880 (1,707 ) (8,582 ) Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities 89 358 (104 ) (205 ) Other receivables (12,250 ) 3,379 (18,316 ) (2,877 ) Trade payables 2,653 2,099 (409 ) (3,195 ) Deferred revenue 484 (1,989 ) 2,275 (306 ) User accounts (6,597 ) (7,140 ) (512 ) 9,171 Payment of earn out (843 ) - (843 ) - Escrow payment for contingent consideration - - (12,168 ) - Account payable, accrued expenses and other 1,098 752 7,967 8,232 Non-current liabilities 1,979 207 2,991 1,059 Net cash provided by operating activities 30,034 27,549 83,068 83,186 Investing Activities: Investment in marketable securities (56,606 ) (46,394 ) (87,340 ) (309,155 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 25,361 40,780 159,216 273,186 Investment in short-term bank deposits (20,007 ) - (66,357 ) - Proceeds from short-term bank deposits - 31,245 8,213 46,858 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (383 ) - (39,738 ) - Acquisition of intangible asset (1,106 ) - (1,106 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (326 ) (135 ) (1,303 ) (1,053 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (83 ) (3 ) (103 ) (60 ) Other receivables and non-current assets - - (300 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (53,150 ) 25,493 (28,818 ) 9,776 Financing Activities Repurchases of ordinary shares - - (100,081 ) - Proceeds from exercise of share options 989 364 3,349 2,765 Payment of earn out (4,357 ) - (4,357 ) - Proceeds from (payments of) withholding tax related to employees' exercises of share options and RSUs 879 163 859 87 Repayment of debt to previous shareholder of the acquired business - - (3,992 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,489 ) 527 (104,222 ) 2,852 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (168 ) 220 (230 ) (29 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents (25,773 ) 53,789 (50,202 ) 95,785 Cash, cash equivalents at the beginning of period 159,245 129,885 183,674 87,889 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 133,472 $ 183,674 133,472 $ 183,674





REVENUE BREAKDOWN (in thousands, except key performance data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Marketplace Revenue $ 73,510 $ 76,583 $ 303,069 $ 306,981 Annual Active Buyers 3,630 4,027 3,630 4,027 Annual Spend per Buyer $ 302 $ 278 $ 302 $ 278 Marketplace Take Rate 27.6 % 27.4 % 27.6 % 27.4 % Services Revenue $ 30,156 $ 14,919 $ 88,412 $ 54,394 Total Revenue $ 103,666 $ 91,502 $ 391,481 $ 361,375 1. Except for Annual Spend per Buyer and Marketplace Take Rate





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands, except gross margin data) Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 FY 2023 FY 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) GAAP gross profit $ 76,029 $ 78,076 $ 78,639 $ 80,735 $ 83,465 $ 299,529 $ 320,915 Add: Share-based compensation 633 678 499 514 445 2,497 2,136 Depreciation and amortization 709 613 791 2,415 3,198 3,253 7,017 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other - - - 11 17 - 28 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 77,371 $ 79,367 $ 79,929 $ 83,675 $ 87,125 $ 305,279 $ 330,096 Non-GAAP gross margin 84.6 % 84.9 % 84.4 % 84.0 % 84.0 % 84.5 % 84.3 % RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands, except share and per share data) Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 FY 2023 FY 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 4,701 $ 788 $ 3,267 $ 1,353 $ 12,838 $ 3,681 $ 18,246 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,287 1,150 1,606 3,392 4,328 5,987 10,476 Share-based compensation 16,792 19,020 18,438 18,464 18,020 68,698 73,942 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (359 ) 9 109 1,273 4,240 (359 ) 5,631 Convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs 637 637 638 640 640 2,541 2,555 Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments - - (71 ) (290 ) (16,249 ) - (16,610 ) Exchange rate (gain)/loss, net 42 128 (156 ) (221 ) 1,108 (131 ) 859 Non-GAAP net income $ 23,100 $ 21,732 $ 23,831 $ 24,611 $ 24,925 $ 80,417 $ 95,099 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - basic 38,501,155 38,756,151 38,089,060 35,435,532 35,658,287 38,066,203 36,984,757 Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.63 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 2.11 $ 2.57 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - diluted 41,440,827 41,758,840 40,909,724 38,359,853 38,947,644 41,304,907 39,994,015 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.58 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 $ 1.95 $ 2.38 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data) Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 FY 2023 FY 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) GAAP net income $ 4,701 $ 788 $ 3,267 $ 1,353 $ 12,838 $ 3,681 $ 18,246 Add: Financial expenses (income), net (6,914 ) (6,661 ) (8,502 ) (6,881 ) (5,662 ) (20,163 ) (27,706 ) Tax benefit (taxes on income) 605 1,713 2,931 2,052 (13,054 ) 1,373 (6,358 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,287 1,150 1,606 3,392 4,328 5,987 10,476 Share-based compensation 16,792 19,020 18,438 18,464 18,020 68,698 73,942 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (359 ) 9 109 1,273 4,240 (359 ) 5,631 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,112 $ 16,019 $ 17,849 $ 19,653 $ 20,710 $ 59,217 $ 74,231 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.6 % 17.1 % 18.9 % 19.7 % 20.0 % 16.4 % 19.0 % RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (In thousands) Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 FY 2023 FY 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) GAAP research and development $ 22,054 $ 23,633 $ 21,855 $ 22,424 $ 22,329 $ 90,720 $ 90,241 Less: Share-based compensation 5,836 6,836 5,897 5,273 5,563 24,310 23,569 Depreciation and amortization 191 201 193 190 247 799 831 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other - - - 700 (672 ) - 28 $ 16,027 $ 16,596 $ 15,765 $ 16,261 $ 17,191 $ 65,611 $ 65,813 GAAP sales and marketing $ 39,767 $ 42,152 $ 41,324 $ 42,970 $ 45,232 $ 161,208 $ 171,678 Less: Share-based compensation 3,166 3,436 3,389 3,605 3,162 13,304 13,592 Depreciation and amortization 309 264 553 721 770 1,601 2,308 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other - - - 67 1,811 - 1,878 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 36,292 $ 38,452 $ 37,382 $ 38,577 $ 39,489 $ 146,303 $ 153,900 GAAP general and administrative $ 15,816 $ 16,451 $ 17,764 $ 18,817 $ 21,782 $ 62,710 $ 74,814 Less: Share-based compensation 7,157 8,070 8,653 9,072 8,850 28,587 34,645 Depreciation and amortization 78 72 69 66 113 334 320 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (359 ) 9 109 495 3,084 (359 ) 3,697 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 8,940 $ 8,300 $ 8,933 $ 9,184 $ 9,735 $ 34,148 $ 36,152 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 FY 2023 FY 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27,549 $ 21,196 $ 20,971 $ 10,867 $ 30,034 $ 83,186 $ 83,068 Purchase of property and equipment (135 ) (378 ) (309 ) (290 ) (326 ) (1,053 ) (1,303 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (3 ) (20 ) - - (83 ) (60 ) (103 ) Free cash flow $ 27,411 $ 20,798 $ 20,662 $ 10,577 $ 29,625 $ 82,073 $ 81,662

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow, as well as operating metrics, including marketplace Gross Merchandise Value or GMV, annual active buyers, annual spend per buyer and marketplace take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts. We updated the definitions of annual active buyers, GMV, annual spend per buyer and marketplace take rate to align our supplemental revenue presentation, which disaggregates revenue into two components, marketplace revenue and services revenue. These metrics will now exclusively reflect the marketplace, as amounts related to services previously included in these metrics are deemed immaterial.

We define each of our non-GAAP measures of financial performance, as the respective GAAP balances shown in the above tables, adjusted for, as applicable, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other, income taxes, amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible note, financial (income) expenses, net. Non-GAAP gross profit margin represents non-GAAP gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by GAAP weighted-average number of ordinary shares basic and diluted. We use free cash flow as a liquidity measure and define it as a net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

We define GMV or marketplace Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our marketplace, excluding value-added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. Annual active buyers on any given date is defined as buyers who have ordered a Gig on our marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Annual spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of annual active buyers as of such date. Marketplace take rate for a given period means marketplace revenue for such period divided by GMV for such period. When we refer in this release to the marketplace we refer to transactions conducted between buyers and freelancers on Fiverr.com. When we refer to the platform we refer to the marketplace and our additional services.

Management and our board of directors use certain metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and capital expenditures and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business. In addition, we believe that free cash flow, which we use as a liquidity measure, is useful in evaluating our business because free cash flow reflects the cash surplus available or used to fund the expansion of our business after the payment of capital expenditures relating to the necessary components of ongoing operations. Capital expenditures consist primarily of property and equipment purchases and capitalized software costs.

Free cash flow should not be used as an alternative to, or superior to, cash from operating activities. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, annual active buyers, annual spend per buyer and marketplace take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net income (loss), revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.

These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measures of Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the nearest comparable GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the first quarter of 2025, the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, or the period ending December 31, 2027, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. We are also not able to provide a reconciliation of free cash flow guidance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, or the three year period from 2024-2027 to cash from operating activities, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are reflected in free cash flow cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, other acquisition-related costs, convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs and exchange rate income or loss, and in the case of free cash flow, we are unable to forecast property and equipment purchases and capitalized software costs, in each case, as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance including our long term targets and expectations, our business plans and strategy, the growth of our business, AI services and developments, our product portfolio and features, our freelancer equity program, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to successfully implement our business plan within adverse economic conditions that may impact consumers, business spending and the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our ability to attract and retain a large community of buyers and freelancers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to maintain profitability or positive net cash flow generated by operating activities; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our dependence on the continued growth and expansion of the market for freelancers and the services they offer; our dependence on traffic to our websites; our ability to maintain user engagement on our websites and to maintain and improve the quality of our platform; our operations within a competitive market; political, economic and military instability in Israel, including related to the war in Israel; our ability and the ability of third parties to protect our users’ personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to data privacy, data protection and cybersecurity; our ability to manage our current and potential future growth; our dependence on decisions and developments in the mobile device industry, over which we do not have control; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to comply with the terms of underlying licenses of open source software components on our platform; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States and our ability to manage the business and economic risks of international expansion and operations; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our ability to comply with a wide variety of U.S. and international laws and regulations, including with regulatory frameworks around the development and use of AI; our ability to attract, recruit, retain and develop qualified employees; our reliance on Amazon Web Services; our ability to mitigate payment and fraud risks; our dependence on relationships with payment partners, banks and disbursement partners; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 19, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure or Key Performance Metric. See “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliation tables at the end of this release for additional information regarding the non-GAAP metrics and Key Performance Metrics used in this release.