TGS Launches New Multi-client Project in the Barents Sea

OSLO, Norway (19 February 2025) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce a new multi-client 3D streamer acquisition and processing project in the Goliat area of the Norwegian Barents Sea. The new GeoStreamer survey will span up to 1,600 sq.km. over recent discoveries such as Countach, Elgol and Lupa, and expand on TGS’ existing high-quality data coverage in the Goliat area of the prolific Hammerfest Basin. The Hammerfest Basin 3D project is scheduled to start in early August.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, " The Goliat area is one of the hot spots in the Norwegian Barents Sea with significant drilling success and exciting new discoveries. We are very pleased to secure funding for more multi-client 3D acquisition in this part of the Norwegian Continental Shelf for the 2025 summer season."

The multi-client project is supported by industry funding.





About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

