Ensurge Micropower ASA – Q4 2024

Highlights

Microbattery energy leakage issue close to being solved

In advanced discussions about a joint development agreement with a Fortune 500 company for the next generation batteries significantly increasing energy density

24/7 shift structure implemented to enable production ramp-up

Resolved the battery stack encapsulation issues through process optimization and material selection

Achieved 90% stacking yield after cell test for both 11- and 28-layer batteries, and are therefore confident in both repeatability and scalability of the production process

The batteries meet — and even exceed — stringent requirements for quality, durability, and scalability of the production process

Growing pipeline of customers

Continued strong collaboration with our strategic partners

Issued five Invention Disclosure Records (IDRs) for patent applications



About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

Attachment