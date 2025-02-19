CoinEx to Join DeFi Scaling Panel at Hack Seasons Conference





HONG KONG, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Hack Seasons Conference, a high-quality Web3 event designed to foster lasting connections among founders, developers, investors, and industry experts. Set to take place on February 20 at the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel, the conference will bring together industry leaders to explore the next leap in DeFi scaling. CoinEx, represented by Research Chief Analyst Jeff Ko, will contribute to a high-level panel discussion alongside key figures from Ether.fi, AltLayer, and Mellow Protocol.

Panel Discussion: What's the Next Leap in DeFi Scaling?

The panel, titled "What's the Next Leap in DeFi Scaling?" will be held from 06:40 to 07:10 UTC. Moderated by Jennifer Kong, Head of Ecosystem at Manta Network, the discussion will delve into critical challenges and groundbreaking innovations shaping the future of DeFi scalability.

Key Topics and CoinEx’s Insights

The panel will cover a range of pressing issues in DeFi scaling, including:

Key challenges hindering DeFi scaling and the approaches to addressing them.

Exploration of emerging innovations beyond rollups and L2s that could drive the next phase of DeFi growth.

Examination of the expansion strategies and future goals for liquid restaking protocols.

Analysis of the coexistence of different rollup technologies and the potential evolution of modular blockchain architectures.

Insights into optimizing yield and liquidity provisioning at scale within DeFi.

Consideration of the role exchanges play in mitigating liquidity fragmentation and enhancing cross-chain user experience.

Discussion on balancing security, decentralization, and speed in DeFi scaling solutions.

Identification of the trade-offs required to achieve scalability in different ecosystems.

Exploration of potential synergies between different DeFi projects and scaling solutions.

Consideration of how various technologies and protocols can enhance one another.

Projections on the future of DeFi scaling and key developments expected in 2025.



Addressing Liquidity Fragmentation

Liquidity fragmentation remains a major challenge in DeFi as multi-chain ecosystems continue to expand. Unlike traditional DeFi protocols, centralized exchanges (CEXs) operate across multiple blockchains, facing complexities in managing liquidity and ensuring seamless interoperability.

During the panel, CoinEx will share its role in this issue, discussing how exchanges can help mitigate fragmentation and improve cross-chain user experience and how CoinEx aims to contribute to a more efficient and interconnected DeFi landscape.

Why CoinEx’s Participation Matters

As a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, CoinEx is committed to advancing blockchain adoption by providing a seamless trading experience and expanding access to digital assets. With DeFi’s rapid evolution, CoinEx aims to bridge the gap between centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized finance, making DeFi solutions more accessible and user-friendly.

By participating in this high-profile panel, CoinEx reinforces its dedication to supporting DeFi growth through innovation and collaboration. The exchange’s ongoing efforts to integrate more DeFi functionalities, enhance cross-chain trading, and reduce liquidity inefficiencies align with the broader industry’s push for scalable and sustainable DeFi solutions.

Join the Discussion

The Hack Seasons Conference is a must-attend event for blockchain enthusiasts, developers, and industry leaders looking to stay ahead in the DeFi space. CoinEx invites attendees to join the discussion and gain valuable insights into the next phase of DeFi scaling.

To register for the event, visit lu.ma/hack_hk . Stay updated with CoinEx’s latest developments by following our official channels.

CoinEx remains dedicated to building a more efficient, secure, and interconnected blockchain ecosystem, and we look forward to contributing to this crucial conversation at Hack Seasons 2025.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1200 cryptocurrencies, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.



