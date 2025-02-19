ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

19 February 2025

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 12 – 18 February 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]7,300 19,690,489
12 February 20252,1002,713.335,697,993
13 February 20251,8002,776.044,996,872
14 February 20251,5002,801.884,202,820
17 February 20251,5002,814.504,221,750
18 February 20251,5002,876.794,315,185
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)15,700 43,125,109

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 529,713 B shares corresponding to 2.45 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 12 – 18 February 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2025-09_EN SE-2025-09_Transactions B shares