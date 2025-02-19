KONA I granted Mastercard Letter of Approval for IDEX Pay biometric cards

Oslo, Norway - 19 February 2025 – Global smart card and technology platform company KONA I, has obtained the Letter of Approval from Mastercard for biometric plastic (PVC) payment cards built on the IDEX Pay platform, allowing the issuance and deployment of biometric cards globally.

KONA I obtained as the world’s first, Mastercard approval for IDEX Pay biometric metal cards at the end of last year. South Korea based KONA I reports an annual production capacity of more than 60 million smart cards. They are leaders in smart cards, payment solutions and services for the financial, banking and public sectors.

"KONA I has proven its leadership as the first manufacturing partner fully approved by Mastercard for both PVC and Metal cards. These certifications allow for industrialized production and accelerated commercialization. The combined technology leadership from KONA I and IDEX Biometrics is paving the way for more secure payments, access and identity control to consumers around the world,” says Catharina Eklof, Chief Executive Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

