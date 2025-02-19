Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Industry-Leading Solutions Powering the Future of Energy Technology at ELECRAMA 2025

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that at ELECRAMA 2025, the company will be exhibiting its broad portfolio of passive and semiconductor solutions that are enabling the future of energy technology. In hall 16, booth B14, Vishay will be showcasing its differentiated products and solutions in a series of demonstrations across a variety of markets, including automotive, transmission and distribution, industrial, renewable energy, and locomotive.

Among the demonstrations and components taking center stage at Vishay’s booth will be:

A variety of Vishay ESTA power electronic capacitors (PEC) for DC-Link, snubber, and AC filtering applications, together with LVAC power capacitors, box capacitors, and detuned reactors

A 48 V, 10 kW traction inverter for light electric vehicles

A 3.6 kW 800 V to 48 V power converter for auxiliary DC/DC power

A scalable 30 kW DC fast charger

A 10 kW photovoltaic inverter with MPPT



Other Vishay passive components on display at ELECRAMA 2025 will include inrush current limiters and sensing thermistor solutions from the company’s latest acquisition: Ametherm. Highlighted capacitors will consist of tantalum polymer, metallized polypropylene DC-Link, interference suppression, and ceramic disc safety devices, in addition to EDLC supercapacitors. Featured resistors will include water cooled, vitreous, and axial cemented leaded wirewound devices; Power Metal Strip® battery shunts; high power and high voltage thick film chip resistors; thin film MELF and thick film power devices; hybrid wirewound resistors for EV applications; custom magnetics; IHLE® high current inductors with e-field shields; and IHPT™ haptic feedback actuators with Immersion licenses.

Highlighted Vishay semiconductor solutions will consist of industrial-grade 650 V and 1200 V Gen 3 silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes and diode modules, 600 V and 1200 V Gen 5 FRED Pt® rectifiers and 1200 V Gen 7 FRED Pt® Hyperfast rectifiers, and also 600 W unidirectional TVS in the DFN3820 package. Optoelectronic solutions on display will include widebody high speed optocouplers and optocouplers with phototransistor output and Schmitt-Trigger functionality; 1 Form A solid-state relays; high reliability, reinforced isolated amplifiers; and ambient light sensors with I²C interfaces. Vishay will be highlighting 6 A, 8 A, and 60 A eFuses — in addition to an integrated OR-ing switch featuring current sensing — as well as a 50 A VRPower® integrated power stage and 60 A to 100 A smart power stages in MLP packages. The company will also be showcasing its 1200 V MaxSiC SiC MOSFETs, in addition to MOSFETs in the PowerPAK® 10 x 12 and 8 x 8LR packages, and dual PowerPAIR® 6 x 5FS and 3 x 3FS packages.

ELECRAMA 2025 will be taking place February 22-26 in Greater Noida, India. More information on the event is available at https://elecrama.com/.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. IHPT is a trademark and Power Metal Strip, IHLE and FRED Pt are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VRPower, PowerPAIR and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated. MaxSiC™ is a trademark of MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. Registration pending.

