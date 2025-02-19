Pico Launches IntelliVUE: Seamlessly Integrating PicoNet™ and Corvil Analytics for Real-Time Network Connectivity Monitoring

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, today announced the launch of Pico IntelliVUE.

Introducing a new era in network monitoring for PicoNet™, IntelliVUE seamlessly integrates multiple data sources to provide a unified, multi-layered visualization with advanced performance analytics. Powered by Pico’s industry-leading Corvil Analytics capabilities, it equips users with actionable insights to monitor connectivity and performance, and quickly address latency-sensitive challenges across their trading infrastructure.

Designed for both real-time oversight and rapid response, IntelliVUE can be easily displayed in Network Operations Centers or accessed for ad-hoc reference, accelerating awareness, assessment, and resolution of connectivity issues. This enhanced visibility reduces reliance on external support and streamlines operational efficiency. IntelliVUE is now available and accessible through the Pico Client Portal.





“IntelliVUE delivers unparalleled transparency and proactive alerting for PicoNet, empowering our clients with real-time performance metrics and the ability to remediate connectivity issues more quickly,” said Stacie Swanstrom, Chief Product Officer at Pico. “This solution combines the power of visual simplicity with the depth of Corvil Analytics, ensuring clients have the insights they need to stay ahead in today’s competitive trading environment.”

Key Features and Benefits:

On-Demand Visibility: IntelliVUE offers clients an interactive, on-demand view of the operational state and performance of Pico’s extensive global network, which spans over 55 data centers and more than 90 circuits. It features accessible exchanges and live service status presented in both visual and tabular formats to cater to diverse user preferences and analytical needs.

Real-Time Latency Insights: IntelliVUE utilizes Corvil Analytics to deliver real-time latency measurements directly from instrumentation across Pico's global network.

Synchronized Service Alerts: Full details on service disruptions and upcoming maintenance that relate to your organization's use of PicoNet are displayed with the map and continuously refreshed with status updates as they are made available by the Pico Operations team.



IntelliVUE is designed to transform how financial institutions monitor and manage their trading infrastructure, empowering users with comprehensive visibility into PicoNet’s network health and providing reliability, efficiency, and readiness for the demands of the modern financial markets. Pico is committed to ongoing advancements of IntelliVUE’s features to enhance functionality and address client feedback to meet evolving needs.

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds, and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

