Artificial Intelligence Meets Embedded Development with Microchip’s MPLAB® AI Coding Assistant

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) is leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist software developers and embedded engineers in writing and debugging code with the launch of its MPLAB® AI Coding Assistant . A Microsoft® Visual Studio® Code (VS Code®) extension, the free tool is based on Continue—the market’s leading open-source AI code assistant—and comes preconfigured with Microchip’s AI chatbot for real-time support.

The Microchip chatbot enables a chat functionality which allows developers to evaluate and iterate on code directly from the sidebar. This interactive support enhances the coding experience by providing highly customized, relevant real-time assistance and insights on Microchip-specific products with the chatbot being updated on a continuous basis. Additional features include advanced autocomplete for easier coding, an edit feature and error detection for efficient code modifications within the current file and integrated access to searchable Microchip documentation within the IDE.

“The MPLAB® AI Coding Assistant represents a significant leap forward in software development and will transform how engineers work with Microchip products,” said Rodger Richey, vice president of development systems and academic programs at Microchip. “We’re harnessing the power of AI to provide interactive, real-time support that helps developers create better software, more quickly and with less hassle.”

Unlike most other code assistants on the market, MPLAB AI Coding Assistant’s sidebar chat feature can deliver block diagrams directly within the VS Code interface rather than just text responses. This capability, combined with easy access to a library of documentation on Microchip microcontrollers and microprocessors streamlines the coding process and helps enhance accuracy.

Pricing and Availability

The MPLAB AI Coding Assistant is available for free; some advanced features may require a subscription license. For additional information contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com . To learn more, a Microchip development systems representative will be onsite during Embedded World (March 11-13, 2025) to answer questions and discuss tool details.

