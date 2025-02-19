2025 Ontario Election – How Each Provincial Party’s Housing Platform Stacks Up

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To keep Ontarians informed on which candidates say they will support pro-growth, pro-ownership, and pro-affordability housing solutions in the upcoming 2025 Ontario election, the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) surveyed all major provincial parties on their commitments to implement the bold housing solutions that Ontario REALTORS® have put on the table.

Ahead of Ontarians voting later this week, all four major political parties’ platforms were reviewed to see how they stack up when compared to OREA’s A Home for Everyone 2025 election platform:





The Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario’s (PC) proposal to encourage modular housing by creating housing innovation guides to help consumers navigate building processes and financing options will help bring more housing supply to market. This proposal aligns with OREA’s recommendation to promote and help scale innovative approaches to housing development.

The Ontario New Democratic Party’s (NDP) proposals will double the supply of affordable homes, legalize fourplexes, and increase density around transit. They also support eliminating the auctioneer exemption, restoring in-person hearings at the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB), and establishing a framework to enable innovative co-ownership options for multiplexes.

The Ontario Liberal Party proposes to end development charges on new housing units under 3,000 square feet and to eliminate the provincial land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers, seniors downsizing, and non-profit homebuilders, aligning with OREA’s recommendation to lower the cost of homeownership.

The Green Party of Ontario is committing to building two million new homes in the next decade by legalizing fourplexes as-of-right across Ontario. This aligns with OREA’s call to end exclusionary zoning by allowing up to four units per single family lot, as-of-right province-wide.

“Whether they are voting PC, NDP, Liberal, or Green, Ontarians want leaders who are willing to help people achieve the dream of homeownership, obtain more affordable housing, and break down barriers that prevent them from finding a great place to call home,” said OREA President Rick Kedzior.

OREA continues to advocate for strong and innovative solutions that will get shovels in the ground faster and build more homes with fewer costs being passed down to consumers. The 2025 provincial election is pivotal for the future of housing in Ontario.

Methodology:

OREA sent each of the four major political parties a survey based on priorities identified in A Home for Everyone 2025. Parties had nine days to respond. OREA received completed surveys from the NDP and Ontario Liberals, and a written submission from the PCs. OREA’s analysis was based on completed survey questions, information provided, and details from housing platforms available online.

