Colabor Group Inc. Announces an Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of Alimplus

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Company") announces today the signature of an agreement to acquire the food distribution assets of Alimplus Inc. ("Alimplus"), operating under the name Mayrand Plus, and all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tout-Prêt Inc. ("Tout-Prêt"), a subsidiary of Alimplus (the "Acquisition"). Under the terms of the agreement, the price agreed for the Acquisition is $51.5 million, subject to certain adjustments.

The Acquisition includes the purchase by Colabor of the assets related to the food distribution activities and all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tout-Prêt, a specialist in the distribution and preparation of cut fruits and vegetables in Quebec. The four stores of Groupe Mayrand Alimentation inc. are not part of the Acquisition, but Colabor will also enter into a distribution agreement with them for an initial six-year term. Alimplus is a Quebec-based company and a major private food distributor for over 40 years. With a strong presence in Quebec, Alimplus is renowned for its experienced staff and efficient service to customers in the restaurant, institutional and hotel industry. Alimplus operates three warehouses located in Drummondville, Anjou and Quebec City. These activities, for the twelve-month period ended December 2024, in addition to the distribution agreement for the stores, would represent approximately $225 million in annual sales.

"The Acquisition of Alimplus' distribution activities significantly accelerates our growth plan and positions us as a Quebec leader in food distribution. Highly strategic, this Acquisition allows us to acquire a customer base in coveted territories, create synergies and offer cross-selling opportunities, particularly with our private brand and Tout-Prêt's products," said Mr. Louis Frenette, President and Chief Executive Officer of Colabor. "The Colabor family is growing, together we have everything in hand to become the essential reference for all food artisans in Quebec."

"We are very excited to join Colabor," said Mr. Pierre Lapointe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alimplus. We believe that Colabor is the ideal partner, sharing a common culture and values, to continue our growth. We will work together to make this agreement a success for our customers and employees."

The Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature, including all required regulatory approvals. It is expected that the closing of the Acquisition will occur during the second quarter.

Financing for the Acquisition

The Company announces the following financing agreements in connection with the Acquisition:

the amendment and increase of its senior first-ranking secured credit facility for a total amount of $95 million.

the extension of its current $15 million subordinated debt with Investissement Québec ("IQ").

a new financing agreement for a $15 million deeply subordinated debt with IQ.



The closing of the financing is concurrent and conditional on the closing of the Acquisition.

"We believe that this acquisition is accretive to Colabor's shareholders and that it will unlock value immediately and over the long term. We are also grateful for the continued support from our syndicates of banks and Investissement Québec, which have shown their confidence for a very long time," added Pierre Blanchette, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Colabor. "With their support, we can accelerate the execution of our strategic plan, while maintaining prudent management of all our financial conditions."

Desjardins Capital Markets and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin s.r.l./s.e.n.c.r.l. acted respectively as financial and legal advisors to Alimplus. McCarthy Tetrault s.r.l./s.e.n.c.r.l. acted as legal advisor to the Company.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

