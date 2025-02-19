YPrime Announces Advanced eCOA Localization Capabilities

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime , the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today unveiled significant enhancements to its electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) platform , aimed at revolutionizing the globalization of clinical trials. At the heart of these enhancements is YPrime's cutting-edge AI Migration Tool, which innovates the translation process, significantly improving speed and accuracy in multi-language clinical trials.

In today's interconnected world, clinical trials demand a global approach. YPrime's enhanced eCOA localization capabilities address this need by providing a seamless, efficient process for implementing multilingual deployments. The company's innovative new approach empowers sponsors to launch studies faster and with greater precision by successfully automating an often manual and error-prone step in the localization process—migration. By eliminating this common cause of on-screen content issues that can plague eCOA localization efforts, this advancement paves the way for more efficient and cost-effective global clinical research.

"Our eCOA localization capabilities are a significant leap in clinical trial efficiency," explained Jonathan Norman, Director of Localization at YPrime. "By accelerating eCOA localization with modern approaches to key parts of the process such as migration, we empower sponsors to reach a broader, more diverse patient population while adhering to stringent timelines. Our unique approach drives the collection of high-quality, representative data on an international scale. Ultimately, our goal is to support patient access to trials, wherever they are in the world, and remove associated operational barriers for trial sponsors, leading to better health outcomes across diverse global populations."

YPrime's eCOA localization capabilities combine cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise to streamline global clinical trials. Leveraging advanced AI-powered large language model (LLM) tools, YPrime accelerates the overall localization process while maintaining exceptional linguistic precision. Acknowledging the importance of human expertise, YPrime integrates automated workflows with expert-driven linguistic review to ensure target language content is both accurately presented and compliant with industry expectations.

Additionally, YPrime offers an extensive repository of pre-translated, culturally validated eCOA questionnaires, enabling faster, more efficient study launches and reducing the complexities of global trial execution.

With nearly two decades of experience, solutions in over 250 languages, and support in more than 100 countries, YPrime has positioned itself as the ultimate enabler of faster, more flexible, and high-quality eCOA for global clinical trials. The company's localization workflows and rigorous quality assurance processes deliver unparalleled accuracy with cost-effective solutions that prioritize client trust and trial success. For more information about YPrime's advanced eCOA localization capabilities and how they can accelerate your clinical trial process, contact YPrime at marketing@yprime.com or visit yprime.com/ecoa .

YPrime simplifies clinical trials with eCOA, IRT, and eConsent solutions that combine speed, flexibility, and quality. The YPrime eCOA platform enhances patient compliance with an intuitive app and easy-to-use design, streamlines site workflows through a powerful eCOA portal, integrates seamlessly with connected devices, and supports sponsors with real-time dashboards for better decision-making. A pre-validated and configurable eCOA platform delivers study startup 47% faster than industry benchmarks, with AI-supported localization that accelerates globalization. Delivering ~50% faster IRT startup times, eConsent that drives engagement, and quality metrics 55% above industry standards, YPrime is trusted by top pharma leaders and emerging biotech companies alike. With nearly two decades of experience, solutions in 250+ languages, and support in 100+ countries, YPrime is your partner in solving for certainty. Visit www.yprime.com or email marketing@yprime.com .