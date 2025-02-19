HireVue’s 2025 AI Report Shows the Majority of HR Leaders Trust AI Hiring Decisions

Salt Lake City, UT, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in skills-based hiring, today released its 2025 Global Guide to AI in Hiring, revealing how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping hiring at a rapid pace. Based on insights from more than 4,000 HR leaders and employees worldwide, the report highlights a shift from AI experimentation to full-scale implementation. AI adoption among HR professionals surged from 58% in 2024 to 72% in 2025. Importantly, the gap between candidate and HR leader perceptions is closing as candidates embrace generative AI as a partner in their personal race for employment.

Tired of Sifting Through AI-generated Content, Skill Assessments are Taking Off

Talent acquisition leaders are being inundated with AI-generated applications, pushing teams to embrace validated skill assessments to ensure the quality of hires. Forty-one percent of HR pros say their companies use skill assessments in their hiring process. While brought on by necessity, the change is welcomed with growing confidence in AI’s ability to fill critical needs:

AI trust is rising: Confidence in AI systems grew from 37% in 2024 to 51% in 2025, reflecting increased comfort with AI-driven hiring recommendations.

Confidence in AI systems grew from 37% in 2024 to 51% in 2025, reflecting increased comfort with AI-driven hiring recommendations. Productivity is soaring: HR leaders report 63% greater productivity, with 55% automating manual tasks and 52% improving business efficiency.

HR leaders report 63% greater productivity, with 55% automating manual tasks and 52% improving business efficiency. AI enhances, not replaces, human decision-making: A 53% increase in trust in AI-powered hiring recommendations signals that AI is being used as a decision-support tool, not a final decision-maker.

"AI research continues to advance, enabling models to achieve new levels of predictive performance," said Dr. Lindsey Zuloaga, Chief Data Scientist at HireVue. "At HireVue, we’re harnessing this progress to uncover job-relevant skills data while delivering a faster, more seamless experience for candidates. Resumes have never told the full story of a person’s potential, and by using HireVue’s technology to validate skills, companies can consistently identify more qualified talent than ever before."

Candidates Are Using AI and Want Fairness

Candidates view AI in hiring with optimism, and there is growing trust in the potential for these tools to reduce bias:

57% believe AI use in hiring would reduce racial/ethnic bias, a 6% increase from last year.

45% of workers see racial bias as a significant issue in hiring, while 41% view it as a minor one.

These findings indicate a shift in perception, as candidates increasingly see AI as a tool that can enhance fairness if implemented responsibly. However, skepticism remains, reinforcing the need for transparent AI processes and clear communication about how hiring technologies are used.

Despite increasing AI adoption, concerns remain about misinformation (51%), job replacement fears (51%), and security risks (47%). The report urges HR leaders to prioritize transparency and ethical AI use by:

Positioning AI as a decision-support tool, not a decision-maker

Clearly communicating AI’s role in the hiring process

Partnering with ethical vendors that offer explainable AI solutions

For more insights into AI’s growing impact on hiring, download the full report here.

