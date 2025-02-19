electroCore’s Truvaga™ Now Available on Amazon®

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that its flagship wellness product, Truvaga Plus, is now available for purchase on Amazon.

Truvaga Plus is a hand-held vagus nerve stimulator designed to elevate the day-to-day experience through quick and gentle activation of your vagus nerve. The product is designed to provide stress relief, improve sleep, enhance peace of mind and improve focus.

Dan Goldberger, CEO of electroCore, commented, “Making Truvaga Plus available on Amazon.com allows us to showcase our flagship wellness product to a wider audience through a platform that is used every day by consumers to easily and conveniently find and purchase products across a wide range of categories. We are looking forward to Truvaga Plus gaining greater adoption via the largest e-commerce marketplace in the United States.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health and promoting general wellness through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. The company’s is focused on commercializing medical devices for managing and treating certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets. For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects including a new e-commerce marketplace channel like Amazon, new and existing wellness product offerings, and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments including focus group study results; the Company’s business prospects in the United States (including its e-commerce initiatives) and other new markets and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the ability to successfully launch and commercialize Truvaga Plus, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov .

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com