Global Inulin Market to Surpass US$ 689.2 Million by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Prebiotics

Rockville , Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to an updated research report released by Fact.MR, the global inulin market is projected to reach a size of US$ 431.2 million in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.

Inulin is a product that appeals to vegans and plant-based food enthusiasts. An increasing number of people are adopting plant-based diets across the world, which is set to significantly change the demand outlook for inulin over the coming years. Growing use of organic and plant-based ingredients in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical formulations is also expected to complement inulin market expansion. Inulin is also used to replace sugar in confections such as chocolates and sweets.

Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1607

It is a popular choice for making healthier confectionery products because it contains fewer calories and provides sweetness as an alternative. Growing popularity of functional foods will present numerous opportunities for the use of inulin.

Looking at the regional markets, together, North America and East Asia account for around half of the global market share. Preference for the powdered form of inulin is high, with this segment accounting for over three-fourths of overall product sales.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global inulin market is forecasted to reach US$ 689.2 billion by 2034.

Global sales of inulin are projected to rise at 4.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

The powdered inulin segment is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 539 million by 2034.

The market in the United States is expected to reach US$ 87.4 million in 2024.

Sales of inulin in South Korea are projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2024 and 2034.

East Asia is estimated to capture a global market share of 21.6% in 2024.

Revenue from agave inulin is projected to reach US$ 290 million by 2034.

“Rising use of organic and plant-based ingredients in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical formulations is a key factor that will drive up the demand for inulin over the coming years,” highlights a Fact.MR analyst.





Increasing Popularity of Functional Foods

Inulin is being widely used as a replacement for sugar in confections such as chocolates and sweets. It is a popular choice for making healthier confectionery products because it contains fewer calories and provides sweetness as an alternative. Growing popularity of functional foods is set to present numerous opportunities for the use of inulin over the coming years.

Key Market Players Driving the Global Inulin Market

Leading players in the Global Inulin Market include BENEO-Orafti SA; TrooFoods Ltd.; Steviva Brands Inc.; PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd; Sensus B.V.; Naturel West Corp EU B.V.; The Tierra Group; Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA; NOW Health Group Inc.; THE IIDEA Company; Jarrow Formulas Inc.; Natura BioFoods; Nova-BioRubber Green Technologies Inc.; The Green Labs LLC; Nutriagaves de México SA de CV

Industry News in the Global Inulin Market

Key players in the inulin market are ramping up production by establishing new plants and expanding existing facilities to meet rising demand. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating inulin into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements, further driving market growth.

In November 2021, Beneo, a leading food ingredient supplier, invested US$ 31.72 million to expand prebiotic chicory root fiber production in Belgium and Chile.

In August 2022, ió fibrewater, a UK-based prebiotic water brand, introduced a new fiber-infused water designed to provide 100% of the recommended daily prebiotic fiber intake and 20% of daily dietary fiber intake. This innovative product leverages chicory root to support gut health.

Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1607

Discover Additional Market Insights from Fact.MR Research

The global whole grain and high-fiber foods market was valued at US$ 44.3 billion in 2022 and is set for significant growth. By the end of 2032, the market is projected to reach US$ 85 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

The global fiber blends market is set to reach US$ 435 million by 2033, up from US$ 252.2 million in 2023. Fiber blends, combining soluble and insoluble fibers with probiotics, support digestion, nutrient absorption, and weight management.

The global food culture market is projected to reach US$ 43.67 billion in 2024 and grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, hitting US$ 75.27 billion by 2034. Food culture, which involves the active growth of live bacteria, mold, and yeast in food, is gaining popularity as consumers seek products that boost health and energy levels.

Cardamom oil, extracted from Amomum and Elettaria plants, is valued for its health, hair, and skin benefits and is widely used as a flavoring agent. The global cardamom oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%. Rich in methyl eugenol, pinene, sabinene, and other vital compounds, it is gaining traction across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, F&B, cosmetics, and personal care.

The global green pepper market is projected to surpass US$ 485 growing at a CAGR of approximately 4%. This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of green pepper's health benefits, including its high antioxidant content and essential nutrients. Europe is expected to lead the market, with modern trade channels accounting for significant sales.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the inulin market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges details on the inulin market based on source (agave, chicory root, Jerusalem artichoke), form (powdered, liquid), nature (organic, conventional), and end use (functional food & beverages, clinical nutrition, dietary supplements, dairy products, infant formula, breakfast cereals & cereal bars, meat products, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.