Taysha Gene Therapies to Release Full-Year 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 26

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will report its financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2024, and host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.
Conference Call Details
Wednesday, February 26, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time / 7:30 AM Central Time
Toll Free: 877-407-0792
International: 201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13751800
Webcast: https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Its lead clinical program TSHA-102 is in development for Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder with no approved disease-modifying therapies that address the genetic root cause of the disease. With a singular focus on developing transformative medicines, Taysha aims to address severe unmet medical needs and dramatically improve the lives of patients and their caregivers. The Company’s management team has proven experience in gene therapy development and commercialization. Taysha leverages this experience, its manufacturing process and a clinically and commercially proven AAV9 capsid in an effort to rapidly translate treatments from bench to bedside. For more information, please visit http://www.tayshagtx.com.
Company Contact:
Hayleigh Collins
Director, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.
hcollins@tayshagtx.com
Media Contact:
Carolyn Hawley
Inizio Evoke
carolyn.hawley@inizioevoke.com