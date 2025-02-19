News

Atos Successfully Supports Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Reach New Heights

Atos services were instrumental in helping participants share their extraordinary resilience and passion on-site and with audiences worldwide

Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, and Paris, France, February 18, 2025 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation and the Official Technology Partner of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, today announces it has successfully delivered the full range of critical IT services that helped make the games, which took place from February 8 to 16, 2025, a unique event.

This event brought together up to 550 competitors from 23 nations, introducing winter sports to the Invictus Games for the first time. Atos provided the entire range of essential services, including data processing, timing and scoring, public scoreboards, TV graphics, as well as live results for a total of 11 sports: Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Rugby, Indoor Rowing, Swimming, Wheelchair Curling, Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Biathlon, Nordic Skiing, and Skeleton.

The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event founded by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. Launched in London in 2014, the Games aim to use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their countries. Participants compete in a spirit of brotherhood, sharing their experiences and showcasing their resilience, determination and courage.

Adaptative sports come with a unique set of rules and categories based on competitors’ health, where Atos’ experience and advanced sports technologies play a crucial role. These solutions significantly enhance the readiness and deployment capabilities, ensuring a seamless experience for athletes and organizers.

Atos relied on the unparalleled expertise of its 25 on-site professionals and 10 remote technicians from its Sport Technology Center of Excellence in Spain to ensure operational excellence throughout the 8 days of competition. More than 110 computers were deployed across various sports disciplines, in addition to providing over 300 TV graphics for the live broadcast of the event. One of the highlights of Atos's collaboration at the Invictus Games was the implementation of a remote On-Venue Result system (OVR) for certain sports, including Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Rugby, and Indoor Rowing. Atos experts perfectly managed, deployed, and monitored the entire spectrum of the Games' technology, ensuring that all services run smoothly and efficiently during the entire competition.

“We believe this event beautifully showcases the spirit of sportsmanship and the incredible resilience of the competitors” said Nacho Moros, Head of Major Events, Atos. “We are proud that our cutting-edge technology and all the experience we accumulated in supporting the largest sport events worldwide in the past decades created an amazing experience for the Invictus Games 2025 competitors and fans alike. We are looking forward to pursuing this journey, and keeping integrating new, exciting features in future editions.”

Atos has been serving its partners and customers through a dedicated in-house sports and major events division (“Major Events”) for over 30 years, giving it an unmatched experience and the flexibility to serve its customers regardless of their exposure, size and scale. From global events to local competitions such as the next 2025 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival to be held in Bakuriani (Georgia), Atos consistently strives to deliver technology excellence to its entire customer base.

Atos has been involved with the Olympic Movement since 1992 and the Paralympic Movement since 2002 and is the Official Digital Technology Partner of the European Olympic Committee 2027 edition of the European Games, as well as the official Digital partner for Special Olympics International. In addition, the company is also the Official Information Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football. Most recently, Atos has been instrumental in delivering successful leading-edge IT services for iconic events such as UEFA EURO 2024™ in Germany and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

To learn more about Atos solutions for sporting events and major events, visit Atos major events.

***

About Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games brought together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 were held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Visit invictusgames2025.ca for the latest updates, supporting materials and full Games details.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 82,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laurent Massicot | laurent.massicot@atos.net | +33 (0)7 69 48 01 80

Attachment