HUB Cyber Security Secures Six-Month Extension on $11M Notes, and Strengthens Shareholder Equity

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a global leader in confidential computing and advanced cybersecurity solutions, has secured a six-month extension on $11 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes (plus accrued interest). This agreement enhances financial stability, optimizes the Company’s capital structure, and supports long-term growth.

As part of the agreement, the investor’s warrants to purchase 13 million ordinary shares were amended to reclassify them from debt to equity, strengthening HUB’s balance sheet. In return, the investor has received warrants to purchase 2 million ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase 10 million ordinary shares, ensuring long-term shareholder alignment.

Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB Cyber Security, commented: “This extension reflects our ongoing commitment to financial discipline, asset optimization, and sustained corporate growth. By reinforcing our capital structure, we are confident that HUB is well-positioned to accelerate our market expansion, drive cybersecurity innovation, and create lasting value for our shareholders."

This financial adjustment marks another step in HUB’s strategy to enhance operational flexibility and drive long-term success.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd (“HUB”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in advanced cybersecurity solutions that protect sensitive commercial and government information. HUB’s offerings include encrypted computing technologies that prevent hardware-level intrusions and innovative data theft prevention solutions. Operating in over 30 countries, HUB serves a diverse client base with its cutting-edge cybersecurity appliances and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits to HUB of the acquisition of BlackSwan, anticipated market opportunity, and projected revenues from the combined operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “future,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “seem,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB Security, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by the HUB Security and the following: (i) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB Security’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (ii) the war between Israel and Hamas, and the expansion of hostilities to other fronts, which may harm Israel’s economy and HUB Security’s business; (iii) expectations regarding HUB Security’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB Security’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (iv) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB Security in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (v) the ability to cure and meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB Security to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB Security’s securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB Security may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in HUB Security’s Annual Report on Form 20-F/A filed on October 22, 2024.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB Security prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the business combination or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB Security or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB Security undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

