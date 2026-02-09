HUB Cyber Security Ltd. Launches SecureRide™ Trust Infrastructure for the $400B+ Global Rideshare Market

LOS ANGELES and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a global leader in secured data fabric and perpetual verification infrastructure, today announced the commercial launch of SecureRide™, its purpose-built trust infrastructure for the Transportation Network Companies (TNCs), in partnership with Fare Co-op, the driver-owned, city-managed rideshare platform.

SecureRide™ debuts as part of Fare Co-op Platform 2.0, introducing always-on, real-time verification of both drivers and riders, fundamentally replacing the static, point-in-time safety checks that dominate today’s rideshare industry.

The TNC market generated more than $260 billion in revenue in 2025 and is projected to exceed $400 billion by 2030, driven by urbanization, gig-based labor models, and the expansion of smart-city and autonomous transportation systems. Despite this scale, safety and compliance frameworks across the industry remain episodic and reactive, a structural failure as transaction volumes accelerate.

SecureRide™: Trust Infrastructure for Mobility

SecureRide™ applies HUB’s Secured Data Fabric (SDF) and perpetual verification architecture to the mobility ecosystem transforming trust from a periodic compliance requirement into real-time, foundational infrastructure.

Unlike traditional rideshare models that depend on annual or episodic background checks, SecureRide™ introduces Perpetual Know Your Driver (KYD) and Perpetual Know Your Customer (KYC), continuously validating both participants throughout the lifecycle of every ride.

According to publicly available reporting, a rideshare-related sexual harassment complaint is submitted every eight minutes in the United States alone, underscoring the limitations of snapshot-based safety frameworks. SecureRide™ is designed to close this gap by detecting and mitigating risk before incidents occur, rather than responding after the fact.

Hub’s Real-Time Verification Capabilities

SecureRide™ integrates multiple live, on-demand, data sources and enforcement layers, including criminal & sex offender registries, global watchlist, adverse media, motor vehicle records and other related source to establish a continuously verified trust perimeter around every ride.

Fare Co-Op’s Platform 2.0: Experience Designed for Scale

Alongside SecureRide™, Fare Co-op’s Platform 2.0 launching this month introduces a redesigned user experience tailored to a decentralized, driver-led network. New features include:

Ride Bidding & Dynamic Pricing: Increased flexibility for longer trips.

Advanced Preferences: Options such as preferred driver gender selection and favorite driver lists.

Embedded Social Connectivity: Deep-link referral systems and in-app money and credit transfers.



Strategic Impact

By embedding perpetual verification directly into ride-by-ride operations, SecureRide™ is designed to reduce insurance friction, lower claims exposure, and improve unit economics enabling a premium safety standard at mass-market accessibility.

More broadly, SecureRide™ demonstrates how perpetual verification infrastructure can operate at real-world transaction volumes across one of the world’s largest consumer-facing markets. As mobility expands into logistics, delivery, autonomous fleets, and municipal transportation, SecureRide™ positions HUB to play a foundational role in the future of global mobility infrastructure.

“Fare Co-op was founded on the belief that drivers and communities deserve a fairer and more accountable model,” said Ahmed Attia, Chairman & Co-Founder of Fare Co-op. “With SecureRide™, we are extending that philosophy to physical safety. Real-time accountability should be the baseline, not the exception, for anyone entering a vehicle.”

Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB Cyber Security, commented: “SecureRide™ proves that perpetual verification can operate at live platform scale. This is the same trust architecture we deploy for banks and governments, which we will now be applying to one of the world’s most safety-critical consumer environments.”

About Fare Co-op

Fare Co-op is a multi-stakeholder, federated cooperative and a leading rideshare provider in the United States. The platform operates on a decentralized model led by local driver governance, emphasizing fair labor practices, community-centered safety, and sustainable transportation.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “future,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “seem,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) the Company’s ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (ii) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (iii) the war between Israel and Hamas commenced in October 2023, which may harm Israel’s economy and HUB’s business; (iv) expectations regarding HUB’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (v) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB’s securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in HUB’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2025.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning HUB or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com