Tivani Tier-1 Critical Minerals Project Enters Pre-Construction; HUB Cyber Security Embeds Trust Infrastructure

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), announced that the Tivani Tier-1 Critical Minerals Project being undertaken by Ferrox Critical Minerals Ltd. (“Ferrox”) has formally entered its pre-construction stage and that HUB has commenced phased embedding of its Trust Infrastructure across contractor verification, governance and capital sequencing workflows as the Tivani project advances toward its targeted 2027 commencement of production.

The fully permitted Tier-1 Tivani project, located in Limpopo Province, South Africa, has initiated detailed engineering, procurement alignment and construction sequencing activities in preparation for build-out.

Terrence Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Ferrox, stated:

“This marks a pivotal inflection point for Tivani. Advancing into pre-construction with world-class partners reflects the maturity of the project and our focus on disciplined execution. Tivani was engineered from the outset to support scale, optionality and operational resilience, and this phase is about converting that vision into a build-ready plan.”

In parallel with the transition into execution, HUB’s integration focuses on structured verification processes and embedded governance controls aligned with engineering progression, contractor engagement and capital deployment sequencing.

Noah Hershcoviz, Chief Executive Officer of HUB, stated:

“Execution governance is infrastructure. Projects entering pre-construction require verification to be embedded at the operating layer, not added afterwards. The Tivani project reflects that standard, and we are integrating trust architecture to support disciplined capital sequencing as the project advances.”

This integration reflects HUB’s disciplined expansion of its core cybersecurity capabilities into structured trust infrastructure for real-world and digital asset environments.

HUB expects integration milestones to progress in alignment with Tivani’s construction and capital formation sequencing and will provide further updates as implementation phases are completed.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global provider of military-grade cybersecurity, confidential computing, and AI-driven Secured Data Fabric infrastructure serving governments, financial institutions, and regulated enterprises worldwide.

About Ferrox Critical Minerals Ltd.

Ferrox Critical Minerals Ltd. holds the Tivani project in Limpopo, South Africa, containing approximately 519 million tons of titaniferous magnetite ore with NI 43-101 compliant resources and secured mining rights.

