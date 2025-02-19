NorthStar Courier Expands Fleet with Additional Workhorse W56 Electric Step Van

CINCINNATI, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), today announced that NorthStar Courier, a FedEx Ground Contract Service Provider based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will become the first customer to operate the new W56 208" extended wheelbase EV step van. This addition complements its existing W56 178" wheelbase truck, expanding its zero-emission delivery capabilities. The vehicle will be delivered through Workhorse certified dealer Ziegler Truck Group.

The W56 extended wheelbase version offers nearly 1,200 cubic feet of cargo capacity, making it an ideal solution for high-volume delivery needs. Real-world results demonstrate the work-ready performance of the W56, proving the vehicle’s ability to tackle the toughest delivery and service routes.

NorthStar Courier’s choice to expand its EV fleet with the W56 208” demonstrates its satisfaction with the performance, reliability, and efficiency of its initial W56 EV step van, which successfully operated through the 2024 holiday peak delivery season, covering nearly a thousand miles in sustained sub-freezing temperatures.

“Working with Workhorse has been a real game changer for us,” said Johannes Ariens of Ziegler Truck Group. “Its electric trucks are solid and dependable, which is exactly what our customers need. Helping NorthStar Courier add another W56 to its fleet was a smooth process, just like the first time. We appreciate our partnership with Workhorse and are excited to help more businesses make the switch to electric.”

NorthStar Courier’s purchase is supported by Minnesota state grants aimed at accelerating fleet electrification. Minnesota continues to make significant strides in commercial EV adoption, and these grants, offered by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), provide funding for medium-duty commercial trucks, including the W56, to replace older fossil fuel-powered vehicles with all-electric models.

“We are thrilled that NorthStar Courier has chosen to expand its fleet by adding a W56 extended wheelbase EV step van,” said Kelly Kiger, Vice President of Sales at Workhorse. “NorthStar Courier’s continued trust in our vehicles and in Ziegler as its dealer underscores the reliability and efficiency of the W56, and the excellent service and support network that we offer through dealers like Ziegler. We are proud to support NorthStar Courier’s efforts in electrification and help it achieve lower overall operating costs with high-quality, robust electric work trucks like the W56.”

The all-electric W56, manufactured at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana, is engineered for last-mile delivery with a focus on efficiency and performance. With pre-configured upfit options tailored for parcel delivery, the W56 provides work-ready solutions that meet the needs of FedEx Ground Service Providers.

Workhorse will feature the W56 step van with 208” extended wheelbase at Work Truck Week® 2025, in Indianapolis, March 4-7. Registered attendees will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel in the event’s Ride & Drive experience.

For more information about Workhorse and its full lineup of commercial EVs, including the W56, visit www.workhorse.com.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The discussions in this press release contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and relate to future periods. These are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including our ability to timely deliver the W56 applicable to the purchase order and conditions to delivery and acceptance thereof. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

