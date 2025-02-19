Aligned Data Centers Expands DFW Footprint with New Data Center in Mansfield, TX

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers , a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announced its expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area with a new data center campus in Mansfield, TX. Aligned's DFW-03, situated on a 27-acre site with an on-site substation, is strategically positioned to meet rising demand for AI, cloud and enterprise applications. Initial capacity is anticipated to be available as early as Q4’25, providing customers with rapid access to critical infrastructure.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex provides the ideal foundation for Aligned's continued expansion,” says Andrew Schaap , CEO of Aligned. “We are thrilled to bring our innovative data center solutions to Mansfield. Our focus will be on delivering the high-performance infrastructure our customers require to power their AI / cloud workloads and support the highest-density GPUs, with near-term power availability.”

Aligned is strategically positioned to lead the next phase of data center development. With over a decade of innovation in cooling technologies and 5,000+ MW of future capacity, the company is uniquely equipped to deliver the speed, scale, and quality of infrastructure customers require to succeed in this rapidly evolving landscape.

Aligned's DFW-03 leverages Aligned's proven adaptive modular infrastructure, accelerating deployments through prefabrication of components and on-site delivery of critical equipment. This flexible design approach minimizes cost and risk while enhancing sustainability and quality. It also empowers customers with the flexibility to optimize their deployments for various workloads, including AI, cloud, and enterprise applications, by tailoring density, resiliency, and redundancy. The data center also features Aligned’s proprietary, award-winning air and liquid cooling technologies , enabling customers to easily transition from air-cooled to liquid-cooled systems, or deploy hybrid cooling within the same data hall, to accommodate densities upwards of 350 kW per rack.

As part of Aligned’s longstanding commitment to environmental and community stewardship, the company also established the “Roots for the Future Fund” in partnership with the City of Mansfield. This fund supports city beautification as well as the planting of native trees in the local area, providing shade, improving air quality, and enhancing the overall sustainability of the community.

“Aligned Data Centers has continued to show that it's more than a business with a location in Mansfield,” said City of Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans. “With the Roots for the Future Fund, the company is adding another stitch to the fabric of Mansfield as a neighbor and community leader.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the collaborative spirit of the City of Mansfield as well as the warm welcome we’ve received from the Mansfield community. This partnership has been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. Aligned is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and looks forward to our continued collaboration with the community to support local initiatives and contribute to the continued growth, prosperity and sustainability of the region,” adds Schaap.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Press and Analyst Inquiries

Jennifer Handshew for Aligned Data Centers

jennifer@180-mktg.com

+1 (917) 359-8838

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5a1a9a6-3eb8-4d7f-aec4-d259eeb62a9d