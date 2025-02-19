Silvercrest Appoints J. Allen Gray as Head of Institutional Business

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) is pleased to announce that J. Allen Gray has been promoted to Head of Institutional Business. In this role, he will oversee Silvercrest’s institutional business, as well as consultant and client relations. Since joining Silvercrest in 2008, Mr. Gray has played a pivotal role in the success of the firm’s institutional equity business. He is a Silvercrest Partner and Managing Director, and a member of the company’s Executive Committee.

Richard Hough, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silvercrest, remarked, “We are immensely proud of Allen Gray's success and of our talented equity management teams, with whom he has worked so closely for over 15 years. We are thrilled to have Allen leading our institutional business efforts.”

About J. Allen Gray

J. Allen Gray is a Managing Director and Head of Institutional Business. Prior to Silvercrest, Mr. Gray served as a Managing Partner and a Member of the Management Committee of Osprey Partners Investment Management, LLC and as President of the Osprey Concentrated Large Cap Value Equity Fund. At Osprey he was responsible for Sales, Marketing and Client Relations. Prior to Osprey Partners, Mr. Gray served as a Managing Director with Radnor Capital Management, a start-up investment firm, where he was responsible for the firm’s sales, marketing and client relations activities. Mr. Gray began his career with Kidder, Peabody & Co. as a financial advisor before accepting a position with Wheat, First Securities, Inc. as Vice President for institutional equity sales as well as continuing to work as a financial advisor to families and individuals. Mr. Gray remained with Wheat, First Securities until the founding of Radnor Capital Management. Mr. Gray received his B.A. in Political Science from Randolph-Macon College.

About Silvercrest Asset Management

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, Atlanta, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. As of September 30, 2024, the firm reported assets under management of $35.1 billion.

Contact:

Richard R. Hough III

Chairman & CEO

212-649-0601

rhough@silvercrestgroup.com