Silvercrest Expands Presence in Asia Pacific With Senior Appointment and Fund Launch in Australia

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) is pleased to announce its expansion into the Australian market with the appointment of Christina Manonian as Head of APAC Consultant Relations & Business Development, based in Melbourne, and the launch of the Silvercrest Global Value Opportunity Fund for wholesale clients.

This marks the latest step in Silvercrest’s international growth strategy, building on its presence in Singapore and team members in Europe.

Ms. Manonian joins from AllianceBernstein where she was responsible for consultant and key client relationships across the Asia Pacific region. With over two decades of experience, Christina has longstanding relationships with institutional clients and consultants, wealth managers, and research houses. Christina previously held a variety of roles at Franklin Templeton and Legg Mason in both Australia and the United States.

The Silvercrest Global Value Opportunity Fund invests across the value spectrum—from relative value to deep value—seeking long-term capital appreciation and outperformance of its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index.

Allen Gray, Global Head of Silvercrest’s Institutional Business, said, “We are delighted to have someone with the depth and experience of Christina as we work to deliver Silvercrest’s breadth of investment capabilities to the APAC region. Christina will partner with Nitish Sharma, Head of International Consultant Relations and Business Development, to execute the firm’s objective to increase its presence in institutional markets beyond North America.”

About Christina Manonian

Christina Manonian has spent more than 23 years in the investment management industry. Most recently, she was Managing Director, APAC Consultant Relations at AllianceBernstein. Prior to that she held senior relationship management and Consultant Relations roles at Franklin Templeton and Legg Mason, focused on the growth and diversification of their Australian institutional businesses. Christina joined Franklin Templeton in 2003 in their California headquarters and held various sales, product management and strategic marketing roles over her 19-year tenure with the firm. She began her career in New York City at a leading investor relations agency. Christina graduated with honors from Dickinson College in Pennsylvania, with a double Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Spanish. She also completed the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) program and is an Associate Member of the CIMA® Society Asia Pacific.

About Silvercrest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (the “firm”) is the principal operating subsidiary of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser, headquartered in New York. The firm has seven additional offices in the United States, an office in Singapore, and team members based in Europe. Silvercrest offers a suite of equity strategies to institutional investors around the world and provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families. As of September 30, 2025, the firm reported assets under management of $37.6 billion.

