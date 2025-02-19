Positron Emission Tomography Market Projected to Reach USD 4.69 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Positron Emission Tomography Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Positron Emission Tomography Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.63 billion in 2023 to USD 4.69 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period 2024-2032.”

This exceptional growth is driven by several factors such as growing adoption of chronic diseases, increasing demand for early diagnosis and accurate diagnostic procedures, and ongoing technological advancements in imaging modalities.

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) is an advanced imaging technology that offers rich information on body metabolic processes and helps in early disease detection and treatment of diseases like cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular disease. The widespread use of hybrid imaging systems like PET/CT and PET/MRI has largely enhanced diagnostic quality and patient outcomes. The spread of chronic diseases, with escalating healthcare expenditure, is also fuelling the market.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are

GE Healthcare - Discovery MI PET/CT, Discovery 710 PET/CT

Siemens Healthineers - Biograph Vision PET/CT, Biograph mCT PET/CT

Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Ingenuity TF PET/CT, Vereos Digital PET/CT

Canon Inc. - Aquilion ONE Genesis PET/CT

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd - uMI PET/CT, uEXPLORER PET/CT

Shimadzu Corporation - Trinias PET/CT

Positron Corporation - CardioPET, OncoPET

CellSight Technologies - CellSight PET Systems

RefleXion - RefleXion X1 PET/CT

Clarity Pharmaceuticals - SPECT/CT, ClarityPET

PETsys Electronics SA - PETsys PET Scanners

Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited - Axumin PET Imaging

Qubiotech Health Intelligence S.L. - Qubitech PET Solutions

Advanced Accelerator Applications - NETSPOT PET/CT

Lilly - Lilly PET Imaging Solutions

Agfa-Gevaert Group - PET/CT Systems

CMR Naviscan - PET Scanner, PET/CT Systems

Neusoft Corporation - Neusoft PET/CT Systems

Siemens - Biograph Vision PET/CT, Biograph mCT

Segamicorp - Segami PET/CT Solutions

ONCOVISION - Oncovision PET/CT Systems

MedX Holdings, Inc - MedX PET/CT Systems

Modus Medical Devices Inc. - PET/CT Systems

Radiology Oncology Systems - PET/CT Imaging Solutions

TOSHIBA CORPORATION - Aquilion PET/CT, PET/CT Systems

General Electric Company - Discovery PET/CT, Discovery MI PET/CT

Positron Emission Tomography Market Trends

PET combined with CT (PET/CT) and MRI (PET/MRI) is increasing diagnostic efficiency and accuracy. Hybrid systems provide superior anatomical and functional imaging, driving adoption in oncology, cardiology, and neurology procedures.

Due to the rising incidence of neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, PET imaging is increasingly being used for early diagnosis and disease tracking. Advances in brain imaging research further contribute to the growth of the market.

Greater investments into PET tracer manufacturing are guaranteeing improved radiopharmaceutical accessibility. Firms are increasing the size of PET radiopharmaceutical manufacturing operations to accommodate demand for F-18, Ga-68, and other emerging tracers.

Positron Emission Tomography Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.63 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 4.69 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.65% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Advancements in Imaging Technology and Rising Disease Prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer and neurological disorders.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

In 2023, PET/CT systems dominated the market with a 75% share due to their capacity to combine anatomical and functional imaging, greatly improving diagnostic accuracy. These systems are extensively applied in cancer detection, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, providing high-resolution imaging and shorter scan times. In the meantime, PET/MRI systems are experiencing tremendous growth because of their enhanced soft-tissue contrast and lower radiation dose, and hence they are extremely useful in neurology and oncology imaging applications. With more healthcare providers turning to advanced imaging solutions, the adoption of PET/MRI will continue to increase, transforming diagnostic precision and patient care even more in the coming years.

By Application

Oncology was the most dominant application area of PET scans in 2023, holding a market share of 57.4%. The reason for its dominance lies in the growing incidence of cancer and the significance of PET imaging for early diagnosis, staging, and treatment planning. PET scans deliver high-resolution metabolic imaging, which allows physicians to identify malignancies at an early stage and observe treatment effects optimally. On the other hand, neurological use accounts for the most rapidly expanding segment driven by the escalating prevalence of diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. The need for sophisticated diagnosis equipment in neurology keeps growing, boosting PET's uptake for brain imaging.

By End User

Hospitals and surgery centers led the PET market in 2023, with a 60% market share because of the extensive use of advanced imaging technologies to enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient care. These centers are favored by high patient traffic, well-furnished infrastructure, and access to the latest PET imaging systems for oncology, cardiology, and neurology procedures. In the meantime, diagnostic and imaging clinics are the most rapidly expanding end-user segment, propelled by the demand for non-invasive diagnostic testing and the growing trend of outpatient treatment. They are investing in PET technology to provide affordable, high-precision imaging solutions, enhancing accessibility for early disease detection.

Key Market Segments

By Product

PET/CT Systems Low Slice Scanners Medium Slice Scanners High Slice Scanners

PET/MRI Systems

By Application

Oncology

Neurological

Cardiovascular

Other

By End User

Hospital & Surgical Centers

Diagnostic & Imaging Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End Users

Regional Outlook

In 2023, North America dominated the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market because of the advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and robust regulatory backing for diagnostic imaging in the region. Increasing demand for oncological diagnostics, coupled with growth in the incidence of chronic diseases, has propelled market growth.

Asia Pacific is likely to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare spending, a fast-growing aging population, and rising cancer rates. China, a dominant player in the region, is scaling up its production of radiopharmaceuticals and enhancing access to sophisticated imaging technology. Europe is also seeing consistent growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of hybrid imaging systems and government efforts to upgrade diagnostic capabilities in clinics and hospitals, facilitating the wider use of PET technology.

Recent Developments

December 2024: Continuum Therapeutics initiated patient dosing in its Phase 1b PET trial of PIPE-791. The trial is designed to measure receptor occupancy of PIPE-791 in the lung and brain in multiple cohorts via a PET tracer for the LPA1 receptor.

September 2024: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared GE HealthCare's diagnostic medicine, Flyrcado, to detect coronary artery disease through PET myocardial perfusion imaging. Flyrcado should become available in early 2025 and can provide high-quality images and better diagnostic sensitivity, especially in patients with elevated body mass indices and women.





