Direct Travel Appoints Former Apptio CMO as Chief Marketing Officer

Denver, CO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc. , a market leader in corporate travel management, today announced the appointment of Allison Breeding to Chief Marketing Officer. A former executive of Apptio, an IBM Company, Docker Inc. and Red Hat, Allison will lead Direct Travel’s global marketing team in driving brand recognition and demand.

"Over the past year, we have intentionally strengthened our executive team to accelerate Direct Travel’s next phase of innovation and market leadership. Adding Allison as Chief Marketing Officer marks a pivotal step in this journey,” said Christal Bemont, CEO, Direct Travel. “Allison’s extensive experience and proven ability to increase adoption and deliver measurable business impact will be instrumental in propelling our growth. Additionally, she will help enhance our strategic partnerships and supplier alliances, further strengthening our competitive position.”

Allison brings over 20 years of global marketing leadership experience to her role at Direct Travel. Allison most recently served as CMO of Apptio, an IBM Company, where she successfully transformed and scaled the revenue marketing practice, ensuring it aligned with the sales team and its focus on customer value. This resulted in significant year-over-year growth and the company's acquisition by IBM in 2023 for $4.6 billion. Following the acquisition, Allison transitioned the team into IBM's business, setting them up for long-term success.

"This is an exciting time to join Direct Travel as we push the boundaries of innovation in corporate travel,” said Breeding. “I’m eager to work alongside this dynamic team to help shape the future of business travel. Direct Travel’s commitment to technology advancement, service excellence, and redefining the traveler experience is setting a new benchmark for TMCs.”

Over the last year, Direct Travel added several new members to its executive team including Todd Pelletier as Chief Sales Officer, Sarah Kuberry Martino as Chief Product Officer and Dave Breslin as EVP Customer Experience.

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management since 2011, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 80 locations across North America and the UK. For more information, visit www.dt.com .

