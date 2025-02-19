Ataccama and Concord Partner to Accelerate Data Modernization in Regulated Industries

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced a strategic partnership with Concord USA , LLC (“Concord”), a leading technology consultancy, to tackle the complex challenges of data modernization in highly regulated industries. This partnership builds on Ataccama’s Solution Partner Program to support joint enterprise clients to accelerate data-driven digital transformation and deliver measurable business value.

Many organizations struggle to achieve high-quality, trusted data due to siloes created by legacy systems and fragmented data environments. This creates unstructured, inconsistent data that complicates analytics. These issues are magnified in highly regulated sectors like healthcare and financial services where inaccuracies can have costly—even critical—consequences. For example, healthcare requires 99.9% data accuracy to support confident decision-making and meet stringent regulatory standards, far exceeding the 80% threshold acceptable in other industries.

Ataccama’s unified data trust platform tackles these challenges by enabling organizations to catalog and classify their data, giving them clarity on its health and origin, and allowing them to improve the quality of their data by fixing all identified issues. With data cleansed, standardized, and consolidated into a single, trusted source of truth, organizations are empowered to make informed, compliant decisions and drive meaningful outcomes.

Concord brings a proven track record in healthcare and financial services, specializing in digital transformation and seamless data migration for Fortune 500 clients. Together, Ataccama and Concord help organizations modernize data ecosystems, and achieve digital transformation with the confidence that comes from trusted, high-quality data.



"Healthcare and insurance organizations face some of the most complex data challenges, from fragmented legacy systems to meeting stringent regulatory requirements," said Florin Ibrani , Chief Executive Officer at Concord. "Our partnership with Ataccama better enables highly-regulated organizations to future-proof their data infrastructure and achieve the data accuracy and availability required to advance their modernization goals confidently."

"Data trust is non-negotiable in healthcare and insurance—where inaccuracies can have costly, even critical, consequences," said Jessica Goulart , vice president of Partnerships at Ataccama. "Our solution partner program supports consultancies and system integrators to provide the implementation services to support our joint clients to implement the Ataccama unified data trust platform for data quality, catalog, lineage, observability and master data management. Through our partnership with Concord, we help organizations overcome their regulated industry challenges and advance their digital transformation initiatives to drive success."

For more information about the Ataccama Partner Program, visit the Ataccama Partner Hub .

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE, the unified data trust platform, to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and actionable. By integrating data quality, lineage, observability, governance, and master data management into a single solution, Ataccama enables businesses to unlock value from their data for AI, analytics, and operations. Trusted by hundreds of global enterprises, Ataccama helps organizations drive innovation, reduce costs, and mitigate risk. Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality and the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama continues to set the standard for trusted data at scale. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

About Concord

Concord USA, LLC (“Concord”) is a next-generation technology consultancy focused on experience, data, and cloud engineering & modernization. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with supporting operations across the United States, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and India, Concord serves leading enterprises and innovators in the healthcare, technology, consumer, manufacturing, distribution, and financial services industries. With a unique combination of industry expertise, technology know-how, and project execution reliability, Concord helps customers unlock business value by solving their most difficult data and technology problems. For more information, visit concordusa.com .



