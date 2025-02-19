Kartoon Studios Partners With Samsung TV Plus to Launch Free Kids Streaming Channel in the U.S. and Canada

Kartoon Channel! Premieres to Tens of Millions of New Viewers Through One of the Largest Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (Fast) Platforms





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. , Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) today announced a major distribution expansion through a partnership with Samsung TV Plus – one of the world’s largest Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) platforms. Starting today, Kartoon Channel! is now available to tens of millions of households across the United States and Canada bringing family-friendly entertainment to connected Samsung TVs.

With gaming culture at the heart of today’s youth entertainment landscape, Kartoon Channel! is delivering premium, differentiated content that resonates with young audiences. The lineup includes Kidaverse: Roblox Rumble, a must-watch for fans of the global gaming phenomenon, alongside animation based on legendary videogame franchises such as Super Mario Bros., Angry Birds, and Talking Tom and Friends. The channel also features Kartoon Studios’ originals, including Rainbow Rangers, and classics like Yu-Gi-Oh! and Bakugan.

“Samsung TV Plus gives us an incredible opportunity to bring Kartoon Channel! to even more families across North America,” said Todd Steinman, President of Toon Media Networks. “Parents are looking for streaming options that are not only entertaining but also safe and curated for their children. Kartoon Channel! delivers exactly that, with a growing slate of engaging, family-friendly programming that kids love.”

Andy Heyward, CEO of Kartoon Studios, commented: "Kartoon Channel remains the top-ranked children's viewing platform in the Apple app store, outperforming Netflix, Disney+, PBS Kids, and YouTube Kids. We are excited to partner now with Samsung TV+, which we believe will fuel Kartoon Channel's growth and a tentpole of profit for Kartoon Studios."

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; “Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original, “Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more.

In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, along with its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, produces top brands for third parties, including “Cocomelon,” “Barbie’s Playhouse,” Unicorn Academy,” and “SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG, one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Toon Media Networks, the Company’s wholly-owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Xbox, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.

