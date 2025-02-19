Traliant bolsters commitment to digital security awareness with enhanced cybersecurity, data privacy and intellectual property training

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced its new Cybersecurity Awareness training to better protect organizations’ digital infrastructures and ensure compliance with relevant laws, industry standards and company policies.

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, the prevalence and maturity of information security threats and risks continues to increase. Cybersecurity awareness training is crucial for all organizations, especially those that handle sensitive data or operate in a digitally connected environment. Traliant’s Cybersecurity Awareness training is designed to help employees understand common cybersecurity threats, learn best practices for protecting themselves and company data and know how to report suspicious activity.

“Cybersecurity awareness is crucial to preventing employees from making errors that can expose companies to costly breaches,” said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. “Effective training not only helps thwart potential threats and safeguard sensitive information but also cultivates a culture of security where everyone understands their role in protecting an organization's digital footprint.”

In addition to the 30-minute course, Traliant’s Cybersecurity Awareness training can be enhanced with Phishing Simulations, a practical, hands-on experience to improve an employee’s ability to spot phishing threats, as well as quarterly microlearning courses that keep employees prepared year-round on topics such as AI-enabled threats, social engineering, internet security and insider threats.

As part of its commitment to helping organizations understand the full scope of modern security risks, Traliant also recently introduced new Global Data Privacy Awareness and Protecting Intellectual Property training. The courses are designed to promote a culture of compliance by educating employees on how to safeguard customer information and protect a company’s intellectual assets.

