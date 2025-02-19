Aqua Security Named to CRN’s 2025 Cloud 100 and Security 100 Lists

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced that it has named it to the prestigious Cloud 100 and Security 100 lists by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company . These lists highlight leading channel-focused vendors that are advancing innovation. They serve as trusted resources for solution providers exploring cloud and security technology vendors that are well-positioned to help them build portfolios to drive success.

Aqua was selected for its leadership in cloud native security and its focus on high-value strategic partnerships that deliver mutually beneficial results. Through the Aqua Advantage program, the company works with leading technology vendors, solution providers and industry experts to drive the adoption of cloud native technologies without compromising on security, compliance or enterprise scalability. Based on customer and partner feedback, Aqua continually adds new features and capabilities to solve the industry’s most pressing challenges at scale. Most recently, Aqua added industry-first protection for LLM-based applications, including code integrity, real-time monitoring and GenAI assurance policies.

“Aqua is committed to providing value for both partners and customers, securing their most critical applications across hybrid cloud and on-premise technologies,” said Mike Dube, chief revenue officer, Aqua Security. “As the pioneer in cloud native security, our customers and partners depend on our deep expertise at scale as they shift to the cloud, driving our continued product innovation. Our inclusion on these lists validates our leadership in the industry and highlights our team’s commitment to securing every application everywhere.”

The esteemed companies on these lists deliver a combination of cutting-edge technologies and services for both partners and customers. The Cloud 100 companies are dedicated to supporting channel partners and advancing innovation in cloud-based products and services across five key categories: cloud infrastructure, management, security, software and storage. The Security 100 honors leading IT security vendors that are committed to collaborating with channel partners to keep businesses secure from cyber threats. Vendors are classified into five technology categories: endpoint and managed security; identity, access and data security; network security; security operations, risk and threat intelligence; and web, email and application security.

Both CRN’s 2025 Cloud 100 list and 2025 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN magazine.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the pioneer in securing containerized and cloud native applications. The Aqua Platform, a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), enables organizations to secure every cloud native application everywhere, from code commit to runtime. With enterprise scale that doesn’t slow development pipelines, Aqua secures your future in the cloud. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, Israel, protecting over 500 of the world’s largest enterprises. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com .