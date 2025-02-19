Genetec introduces Cloudlink 210: industry’s first multi-workload cloud-managed appliance

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced Genetec Cloudlink™ 210, the industry’s first cloud-managed appliance to support multiple security workloads, including video management, access control, and intrusion detection. As the latest addition to the Genetec Cloudlink family, this new device simplifies security infrastructure by consolidating critical functions into a single, scalable appliance. Designed for hybrid environments, Cloudlink 210 provides a cybersecure bridge between on-premises systems and the cloud, offering organizations a cost-effective and flexible path to modernizing their physical security operations.

Multi-workload appliance

Cloudlink 210 is the first appliance of its kind to manage multiple workloads across video, access control, and intrusion detection, enabling organizations to streamline security management and meet their business goals with a single device. This multi-workload approach is also being extended across all other Genetec Cloudlink appliances.

A bridge to the cloud

Designed for hybrid applications in Security Center SaaS, Cloudlink 210 serves as a cybersecure bridge between on-premises infrastructure and cloud-based systems. Unlike proprietary solutions, Cloudlink 210 is based on an open architecture, enabling existing camera and access control systems to connect to the cloud without requiring a complete overhaul. It offers a cost-effective and practical pathway to modernizing physical security operations while ensuring seamless interoperability between on-premises and SaaS environments in hybrid deployments.

“As organizations transition to modern security infrastructure, outdated or vulnerable devices can create critical cybersecurity gaps,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering, Genetec Inc.. “Cloudlink 210 acts as both a bridge and a shield—seamlessly connecting legacy systems to the cloud while enforcing robust protection against cyber threats. With this appliance, businesses can modernize with confidence, knowing their networks remain secure at every stage of the journey."

Scalability with simplified deployment and management

The Cloudlink 210 is designed to adapt to the needs of growing organizations and can easily scale to accommodate additional workloads and devices. A compact edge device, it can be deployed and installed in many types of locations/enclosures and can be rack mounted if needed to scale up storage and performance with multiple units.

The new appliance also features an intuitive touchscreen interface that simplifies the deployment and management of connected devices. With quick access to critical functions, users can easily view device statuses, network settings, and appliance health, ensuring a straightforward management process from enrollment to maintenance – all without the need for an additional device or app.

As a cloud-managed appliance, the Cloudlink 210 automates firmware and software updates to ensure the latest innovations and security enhancements are always implemented. This helps reduce maintenance effort and enables efficient remote management, monitoring, and troubleshooting.

Availability

The Genetec Cloudlink 210 will be available globally in May 2025 through the Genetec network of accredited channel partners. For more information about the Cloudlink 210, please visit: https://www.genetec.com/a/cloudlink-210.

