SheerID Expands Product Line with Industry-First Audience Data Platform, Empowering Marketers with Permissioned Data and Precision Targeting

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading provider for engaging and verifying high-value audiences, today announced the launch of the industry’s first Audience Data Platform (ADP), a transformational platform designed to improve marketers' connections with high-value audiences. By verifying a customer’s data and appending it to their profile, this advanced ADP enriches a brand’s database and enables precise, personalized engagement that fosters authentic connections on a global scale.

This new platform gives global brands across consumer apps, retail, media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality the tools they need to integrate consent-based data into their existing marketing mix easily. As a result, brands will enable scalable growth, deepen customer loyalty, and improve efficiencies in acquiring and retaining valuable audiences.

“SheerID’s Audience Data Platform delivers unparalleled accuracy, global reach, and a seamless customer experience—all while prioritizing consumer privacy and consent,” said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO of SheerID. “Building on 14 years of trusted expertise in customer verification, our ADP tackles marketers’ biggest challenges, including incomplete insights, customer journey friction, and offer abuse. Our goal has always been to empower brands to drive growth, boost ROI, and deepen authentic engagement with greater confidence and control, and we are excited to offer them even more data-driven capabilities.”

This new platform elevates SheerID’s long-standing verification capabilities from a standalone solution to a central component of the martech stack for leading global brands. Core to this advancement is the introduction of three purpose-built networks tailored to marketers’ needs:

Audience Network : An evolution of SheerID’s core verification product that offers seamless, real-time validation for demographic, occupational, and psychographic segments, including students, educators, first responders, military personnel, seniors, and low-income households, using over 200,000 authoritative data sources globally. Some new features include: Seamless integration of verification data into CRMs and activation across 400+ martech and ad tech platforms. Unfettered access to geographic location data across 190 countries.



: An evolution of SheerID’s core verification product that offers seamless, real-time validation for demographic, occupational, and psychographic segments, including students, educators, first responders, military personnel, seniors, and low-income households, using over 200,000 authoritative data sources globally. Some new features include: Alliance Network (in early beta): A loyalty integration tool that connects brands with strategic partners and facilitates effortless reward earning and redemption across brands with minimal developer resources required from the brand.



(in early beta): A loyalty integration tool that connects brands with strategic partners and facilitates effortless reward earning and redemption across brands with minimal developer resources required from the brand. Affinity Network (early access to existing customers only): A co-marketing solution that allows brands to reach high-value and verified customers by presenting offers alongside complementary, non-competitive global brands.

At the core of the ADP is SheerID’s Individual Verification Engine (IVE), the largest identity verification network in the market. IVE powers the three ADP Networks by instantly verifying high-value audiences, capturing their permissioned data, and appending it to the brand’s martech and adtech stacks, enabling brands to create stronger customer connections and greater customer lifetime value.

SheerID works with hundreds of the world's leading and most admired brands, including Amazon, Spotify, T-Mobile, and The Home Depot. With a 98% customer retention rate, SheerID’s solutions consistently drive measurable growth, customer engagement, and brand loyalty. For more information, please visit www.sheerid.com .

About SheerID

SheerID is the leading provider for engaging and verifying high-value audiences and is trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands, including Amazon, Spotify, T-Mobile, and The Home Depot. SheerID enables exceptional experiences by engaging the right customers, limiting offer abuse, and fueling precision-driven outreach that propels revenue and loyalty. SheerID’s industry-first Audience Data Platform instantly verifies high-value audiences and appends the permissioned data to 400+ martech and ad tech platforms. The Audience, Alliance, and Affinity Networks allow brands to engage verified audiences using 200k+ authoritative data sources, their own data sources, and cross-promotion via aligned companies, respectively.

Founded in 2011, SheerID is ISO and SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and does not sell or rent verified customer data. SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

