Callan JMB Supports Health Hero Tennessee’s Statewide Voluntary Immunization Initiative

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through exceptional fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced the successful administration of immunizations across 44 Tennessee counties through its partnership with Health Hero Tennessee out of a dedicated operations center set up by Callan JMB.

Since early 2023, Callan JMB has provided comprehensive logistics support, specialized equipment, and regulatory compliance oversight for Health Hero Tennessee's voluntary vaccination clinic operations at schools and community events statewide. The program has significantly improved public health outcomes and helped keep more students healthy and in school throughout participating districts, particularly focusing on underprivileged communities. All immunizations are voluntary, with parental consent and are provided free of charge to uninsured individuals, ensuring equitable access to critical immunizations.

The Health Hero Tennessee location has sufficient storage capacity to support any large-scale health response. With Callan JMB’s offsite real-time monitoring and backup generators, Health Hero Tennessee is fully equipped to aid state and local entities through response teams and Callan JMB protocols, similar to Callan JMB operations in Oregon, Chicago, and Texas.

To support this large-scale effort, Callan JMB installed cold storage units, computer equipment, and its Sentry temperature monitoring system. The Company continues to monitor the center’s systems and also provide compliant transportation for immunizations, ensuring safety and effectiveness at every step of the distribution process.

“Callan JMB’s expertise has been incredibly important in getting this initiative off the ground,” said Liberty Duke, spokesperson for Health Hero Tennessee. “Their efficient setup—from cold chain logistics to temperature monitoring—ensures that every immunization dose is safely stored and administered, enabling us to focus on delivering vital treatments to our communities.”

“Public health is a priority for us at Callan JMB and we know that Health Hero immunization programs are key preventative measures that deserve our support and expertise. We are proud to support Health Hero in these important initiatives,” remarked Wayne Williams, CEO of Callan JMB.

Inspired by the Company’s own Texas backup facility—used for emergency medical supply storage and distribution under State of Texas contracts—Callan JMB’s model can be readily adapted for other state and local governments as well as healthcare organizations seeking to establish community response centers or rural emergency medical response units. By ensuring the secure handling of vital medicines, Callan JMB stands at the forefront, enabling broad access to essential healthcare services.

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through exceptional fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

About Health Hero Tennessee

Health Hero Tennessee is dedicated to improving community health by providing accessible immunization services, always requiring voluntary parental consent. By partnering with Tennessee schools and community organizations, the group focuses on delivering essential vaccinations to residents across the state, with special emphasis on underserved children.

