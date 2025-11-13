Callan JMB Enters Agreement to Install Oral Drug Delivery Equipment in Texas Facility

Agreement is the latest step in execution of the Company’s strategy to support onshoring of logistical and operational activities for international companies to the U.S.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that it has entered a preliminary agreement with the maker of an oral drug delivery system to install its innovative manufacturing equipment in Callan JMB’s cGMP facility in Texas, while the two companies negotiate operational agreements.

Callan JMB is entering the first phase of a collaboration combining Callan JMB’s capabilities in cGMP warehousing, licensing, certification, and drug distribution with the new client’s game-changing manufacturing equipment that creates oral fast-dissolving strips to provide an alternative to intravenous injections for numerous over-the-counter medicines.

“We are excited about this new partnership and the opportunities that installing the client’s manufacturing technology at our facility will open up for safe and effective oral drug delivery,” said Wayne Williams, CEO of Callan JMB. “This agreement is in line with our goals for expansion into ground-breaking healthcare and wellness technologies.”

Callan JMB sees the agreement as a fitting progression from its existing capacity for storage and distribution of finished medical products into the sourcing and use of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (“APIs”) in new manufacturing processes. This agreement is the latest step toward several related initiatives that are in the planning stages with global manufacturing leaders in the healthcare industry, such as Revival Health.

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

