Callan JMB Expands Logistics Platform Into Food Sampling Sector, Advancing Multi-Variant Growth Strategy

Move leverages the Company’s expertise in regulated materials to capture opportunities in sustainable, high-growth consumer markets

Spring Branch, TX, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company serving healthcare and emergency management sectors through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics, today announced the expansion of its reclamation operations into the food sampling industry. This move is part of Callan JMB’s multi-variant strategic growth initiative designed to extend its proven compliance-driven model into adjacent, high-growth markets.

Building on a long history of excellence in pharmaceutical and regulated material logistics, Callan JMB is applying its expertise in product integrity, recall readiness, and traceability to support the specialized needs of food brands and distributors managing large-scale sampling programs.

While most food sampling programs focus on reach and trial, few have standardized sustainable packaging or waste-reduction practices — creating an accountability gap. As brands face increasing pressure to cut waste and measure impact, the sampling channel presents a clear opportunity for logistics partners that deliver sustainability, compliance, and traceability.

“This is a natural extension of our core capabilities,” said Wayne Williams, CEO of Callan JMB. “We’re already working with companies that have a strong presence in the food sampling space, helping them streamline compliance and sustainability within their distribution models. The same systems that ensure safety and accountability in pharmaceuticals are essential to protecting consumers and maintaining brand trust in food sampling.”

The expansion was made possible through Callan JMB’s relationship with Keychain , an AI-powered platform for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Supporting over $1 billion in monthly manufacturing projects, Keychain’s platform connects 30,000 manufacturers with 20,000 brands and retailers, helping them bring new products to market faster, more responsibly, and with greater precision.

“The need for smarter and more transparent supply chains is growing fast,” said Oisin Hanrahan, Co-founder and CEO of Keychain. “Callan JMB brings deep expertise in regulated logistics, and together we’re helping brands operate with greater accountability, from how products are made to how they reach consumers. It’s a practical step toward a more efficient and responsible CPG ecosystem.”

“Food companies — and, more importantly, the recipients of their samples — are looking for sustainability,” Williams added. “From packaging to transportation and reclamation, Callan JMB’s compliance infrastructure enables brands to meet these expectations while reducing waste and protecting product quality. This initiative reflects our broader strategy to apply proven, sustainable logistics models across industries committed to public health and consumer trust.”

While specific forecasts for food sampling services are limited, the broader food logistics market—valued at over $120 billion globally and growing at a rate of 6–10% annually—offers a strong platform for expansion. Callan JMB’s entry into this fast-emerging segment supports brands responding to the growing demand for sustainable, compliant sampling and distribution.

With the U.S. specialty food sector projected to reach $130 billion by 2032 (Data Bridge Market Research, 2024), this expansion reinforces Callan JMB’s commitment to diversification, sustainability, and cross-sector resilience.

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance, and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping, and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

About Keychain

Keychain is an AI-powered platform for CPG manufacturing that works with brands and retailers to bring clarity and convenience to the process of creating products that consumers love. The company is backed by leading investment firms Lightspeed Venture Partners, BoxGroup, Wellington, SV Angel, and industry leaders General Mills, The Hershey Company, Schreiber Foods, and Rich’s Food. Keychain has built a network of over 30,000 manufacturers and over 20,000 brands and retailers. The company’s proprietary, AI-powered platform helps brands quickly find the perfect manufacturing partners. Keychain is headquartered in New York, with offices in Austin, Delhi, and Ireland.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at: http://www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, and disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

Callan JMB Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254

Keychain Media Contact

Devin Walsh

devin@haymaker.co