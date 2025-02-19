Blink Charging Names Chris Carr Senior Vice President, Sales & Business Development

Bowie, Md., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink”), a leading global owner, operator, provider and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced that it has named Chris Carr Senior Vice President, Sales & Business Development.

With more than 12 years of sales leadership experience spanning various industries, including seven years in the renewable energy sector, Carr has successfully driven growth in solar, energy storage, and hydrogen fuel cell companies. He is well-positioned to play a key role in steering Blink’s sales growth and executing the company’s strategy of acquiring high-value owner/operator sites.

Carr has dedicated the last four years of his career to the EV Charging sector specifically. He has played a key role in accelerating the growth of a wide range of EV charging products. He has been instrumental in developing innovative charging solutions to meet the increasing demands for customized charging infrastructure. Most recently, Carr served as the Director of EV Charging for Gotion. His extensive experience has uniquely positioned him to anticipate challenges and identify market gaps, allowing him to drive growth and streamline operations.

“I’m excited to be joining the Blink leadership team at a time of great opportunity,” said Carr. “I was drawn to Blink, having long admired the company, not only because it was the first to market on several fronts but also because of its sustained relevance in the sector and its genuinely diverse product offering that offers charging solutions for everyone. I look forward to working with the team to build on its success while developing new state-of-the-industry solutions such as turnkey energy storage opportunities for customers, efficiency-boosting offerings for business fleets, and impactful technology solutions to increase Blink’s revenues and impact the market in a variety of positive ways.”

“Chris joins Blink at a very exciting time as the company continues to evolve and grow our brand recognition around the world. With his unique blend of business development, energy and technological experience, he is exactly who we need to help drive our growth efforts and create customer loyalty,” said Mike Battaglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “I believe Chris will bring a visionary and unique strategic perspective to Blink, advancing our mission forward both domestically and globally. His expertise will be pivotal as we steer toward profitability, positioning the company for long-term success and market leadership.”

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

