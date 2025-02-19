Autonomix Medical, Inc. Participates in the Virtual Investor “Top 5 for ‘25” On-Demand Conference

On-demand video webcast now available here

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced it participated in the Virtual Investor “Top 5 for ‘25” On-Demand Conference .

As part of the event, Brad Hauser, President and Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, presented the top five reasons of why he believes the investment community and industry colleagues should pay attention to Autonomix in 2025.

The on-demand video webcast is now accessible for viewing here and on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website ( autonomix.com ).

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com

