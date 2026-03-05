Autonomix Medical Selected for Best Innovation Competition at CRT 2026

THE WOODLANDS, TX, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that its presentation titled, “Illuminating The Nervous System With Transvascular Precision-guided Technology,” has been selected for oral presentation in the Best Innovation Competition at Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) 2026.

The presentation will be delivered by Chief Executive Officer, Brad Hauser, on Monday, March 9, 2026, from 4:19 PM to 4:27 PM ET in the International Ballroom – West.

The CRT Best Innovation Competition highlights transformative technologies with the potential to meaningfully impact patient care. Selection for oral presentation reflects the program’s emphasis on scientific innovation, technical differentiation and clinical relevance.

“Being selected for CRT’s Best Innovation Competition is a strong validation of our precision-guided, transvascular approach to interrogating and treating the nervous system,” commented Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix. “Our technology is designed to provide physicians with unprecedented insight into peripheral nerve signaling.”

CRT is one of the world’s leading educational forums for interventional cardiovascular medicine, with Top Abstract podium selections representing the highest-scoring submissions based on scientific merit, innovation and clinical relevance. For more information, please visit the conference website here.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 29, 2025, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

