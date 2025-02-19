EducationDynamics Unveils 2025 Modern Learner Report at InsightsEDU Conference

Lenexa, Kan., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics (EDDY), the nation’s leading expert in reputation management and revenue growth for higher education institutions, unveiled its newly retooled report Engaging the Modern Learner: 2025 Report on the Preferences and Behaviors Shaping Higher Ed. Previously released annually as the Online College Students Report, the revamped study is expanded to include both online and traditional-aged students and reinforces the changing landscape of student demographics and key motivations for enrolling in postsecondary education.

First released exclusively to attendees at InsightsEDU 2025, the report expanded upon EDDY’s years of research into the preferences and expectations of students—both online and on-campus.

“The 2025 report Engaging the Modern Learner highlights our ongoing dedication to understanding and supporting the Modern Learner as they shape their educational experiences,” said Brent Ramdin, Chief Executive Officer of EducationDynamics. “This report offers a snapshot of student behaviors and a roadmap for institutions to engage them effectively. Presenting these insights at InsightsEDU 2025 was crucial, as it gave higher education leaders the timely data they need to adapt, stay competitive, and meet the changing expectations of students. These insights are vital for helping colleges and universities navigate shifts in the landscape and continue to succeed.”

Considered one of the premier higher education marketing conferences of the year, InsightsEDU 2025, held February 12-14 in New Orleans, LA, brought together more than 300 enrollment managers, marketing leaders, and senior administrators looking to attract and retain today’s prospective student populations. It’s theme, “Welcome to the Era of the Modern Learner,” further reinforced the narrative that age no longer predicts learning modality and today’s students are a diverse group that share many characteristics.

Presented on the first day of the conference, the Modern Learner Report incorporated a broader sample of students than previous studies, covering traditional undergraduate learners, non-traditional and online undergraduates, graduate students, and non-degree seeking students. Using proprietary data gleaned from survey responses of more than 3,000 students, the report revealed several key trends shaping the future of higher education.

Primary among its many findings was the growing trend of students seeking increased control over their academic journeys, gravitating toward flexible, accessible, and personalized learning pathways.

Additional insights include:

Modern Learners desire greater control over their education. Institutions must create cohesive, adaptable experiences that resonate with all students while addressing their unique preferences at each stage of their journey.

Reputation is central to the Modern Learner’s decision-making process. Many students are considering an institution’s brand and reputation when choosing a school, as it signals quality education, potential career opportunities, and a robust alumni network. Notably, 51% of traditional undergraduates cite reputation as a major factor when deciding where to apply, highlighting how important it is for schools to maintain a strong, recognizable brand.

Modern Learners are focused on career advancement and see higher education as a path to bridging the skills gap. To be successful, schools must align curricula with real-world demands to equip students for the changing workforce. While 76% of Modern Learners say their institution outlines potential career outcomes, this information is more commonly cited by traditional undergraduates (84%) than by non-traditional (73%) or graduate students (77%). Ensuring all students receive this information is critical.

Modern Learners make value-driven decisions: Beyond cost, Modern Learners are value-driven. Institutions must clearly communicate the unique benefits their programs offer and how they contribute to long-term career success. While 39% of all Modern Learners choose their program based on affordability, 60% prioritize other factors, such as career outcomes and program benefits. Institutions need to communicate clearly how their programs contribute to long-term success, not just affordability.

Convenience is also a determining factor in the Modern Learner’s decision-making process. Availability of program format is the second most commonly cited determining factor in the Modern Learner’s decision-making process. In an increasingly on-demand world, Modern Learners seek out programs that provide the flexibility and convenience that meet their schedule.

Modern Learners engage with social media differently across platforms. Students today crave authentic engagement on preferred platforms, such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. Instagram is the most popular platform for 64% of students, particularly traditional undergraduates at 79%. TikTok is also widely used, with 59% of students overall and 69% of traditional undergraduates. Graduate students lean toward Facebook (63%). Schools should focus on platforms where their target student groups are most active to ensure effective engagement.

The 2025 report on the Demands and Preferences of the Modern Learner is the third resource released by EDDY during the academic year, following its Higher Ed Landscape Report and Marketing and Enrollment Management Report.

The full 2025 Modern Learner Report is now available to all higher education professionals for free download.

