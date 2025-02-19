MEF Unveils NaaS Network APIs for an AI-Driven Economy and Application-Led Connectivity

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF a global industry association of enterprises and network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced its NaaS Network APIs. As applications increasingly rely on APIs to optimize quality of experience, MEF – working with GSMA, CAMARA and its members – is enabling an AI-driven economy where applications can dynamically request and adjust network performance on demand.

These capabilities will be demonstrated at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, March 3-6 in Barcelona, Spain, as part of the GSMA Open Gateway Showcase. MEF, along with industry leaders Colt and Orange will present a Quality on Demand (QoD) demonstration leveraging open-source CAMARA APIs to enable real-time, automated network interactions.

Traditionally, network performance was managed manually or through static configurations, limiting adaptability. As enterprises increasingly rely on AI, real-time analytics, and immersive technologies, networks must evolve to meet shifting demands. MEF’s NaaS Network APIs, in combination with GSMA Open Gateway and CAMARA APIs, enable applications to intelligently adjust network resources on demand—paving the way for a new era of adaptive, automated connectivity.

“NaaS Network APIs are a significant step forward in MEF’s API strategy, enabling new opportunities for AI enabled applications, real-time automation, and secure service delivery across wired and wireless networks,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. “By integrating open-source CAMARA APIs with MEF standards, enterprises and developers can dynamically program the network, ensuring that edge-native applications—from autonomous vehicles to AI-powered real time analytics—operate with reliable performance and security. This is a major milestone in advancing NaaS with AI, automation, and cybersecurity at its core.”

At MWC 2025’s GSMA Open Gateway Showcase, the QoD demonstration with MEF, Colt, and Orange will highlight how edge-native applications can seamlessly interact with both mobile and fixed-line networks to dynamically provision resources. The demo features a converged approach to network quality, with Orange’s 5G Quality on Demand capability optimizing mobile network performance, and Colt’s On-Demand NaaS platform ensuring dynamic service quality across the core backbone network. By leveraging CAMARA APIs, MEF standards and software defined networking, the application intelligently provisions and adjusts network resources in real time, enabling adaptive, cross-domain connectivity for a wide range of use cases, including AI, cloud gaming, tele-robotics, and Industry 4.0 applications.

Henry Calvert, Head of Networks, GSMA, said: “Through this showcase MEF, Colt and Orange are bringing to life the benefits that open QoD APIs can deliver. By integrating QoD APIs, enterprise developers can enhance a whole range of digital services from online gaming and entertainment streaming through to powering smart mobility, beyond line of sight aviation and industry 4.0. However, for these services to gain strong adoption around the world, it’s vital that the mobile ecosystem unifies behind a common approach, as we’re seeing here, through the GSMA Open Gateway and CAMARA initiative.”

Mirko Voltolini, VP Technology and Innovation, Colt Technology Services, said, “Our technology demonstration with MEF and Orange is a powerful example of collaboration driving innovation and pushing boundaries. It paves the way for a more integrated and effortless service experience for our customers as we embrace the Digital AI Era.”

Emmanuel Rochas, CEO Orange Wholesale International, said, “Combining MEF APIs and CAMARA APIs unleashes the potential of Fixed and Mobile network convergence, enabling any application to seamlessly and transparently switch between the two networks.

This 'Quality on Demand' use case applies to SD-WAN design for businesses, supports many other use cases where managing quality is required in order to deliver the right level of service. This project reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with a seamless user experience across our networks, in a federated approach with our peers. Our NaaS offering, Click, is a key part of this approach and is already embraced by our customers.”

Experience MEF’s NaaS Network APIs in action at MWC 2025 in the GSMA Open Gateway Showcase to see how innovative network APIs are shaping the future of AI, automation, and edge-native applications. For more information about MEF visit www.mef.net.

About MEF

MEF is a global consortium of enterprises and service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF's Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building and delivering the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

