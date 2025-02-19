Berlin Packaging Collects Three Esteemed Awards for Design of Limited-Edition Remus Bourbon Babe Ruth Reserve Bottle

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, is proud to announce that they have won three awards for their design of the limited-edition Remus Bourbon's Babe Ruth Reserve bottle: two 2025 Pac Global Awards - one Best in Class (Brand Marketing Specialty, Connected Category) and one Award of Distinction (Brand Marketing Specialty, Sports Category) – as well as the 2024 Beverage Digest Award for Best Packaging/Label Design.

Berlin Packaging's Studio One Eleven® design team created a custom bottle for Remus Babe Ruth Reserve, a special collector's edition with a limited release of 10,624 bottles, one for each of the Babe's plate appearances. Each bottle is numbered and bears a QR code on the back label panel, allowing consumers to scan the code to learn the outcome of the plate appearance associated with their bottle's unique number. The QR code also invites consumers to hunt for "home run bottles" and other uncommon expressions, creating a more engaging brand experience and a sense of personalization and exclusivity.

The package itself is an ornate Art Deco-inspired rectangular glass bottle that pays homage to the style of the 1920s. The embossed baseball-diamond pattern on the glass, wooden cork closure that resembles the knob of a baseball bat, and incorporation of Ruth's signature on both the front and back labels all honor America's pastime.

The PAC Global Awards Competition is held annually by PAC Global, a not-for-profit packaging association with over 2,400 members. The 2025 awards come as PAC Global celebrates its 75th anniversary. The Beverage Digest Awards celebrate excellence across the beverage industry. Winners of the 2024 competition earned a place of distinction from a field of over 170 entries from around the globe.

"We're honored to have earned recognition from PAC Global and Beverage Digest for our work on Remus Babe Ruth Reserve," said Scott Jost, Chief Innovation Officer at Berlin Packaging. "The awards showcase our team's extraordinary skill, creativity, and dedication to innovation."

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

Media Contact

Celeste Osborne, Celeste.Osborne@berlinpackaging.com, (708) 272-7046