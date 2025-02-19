CHOICES & SECRETS is a Faith-Based Thriller Done Right, with Intrigue, Drama, and Complex Relationships

Charleston, SC, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choices & Secrets, the second book in Karen Humeniuk’s standout Chalmers Trilogy, is a rare treat. It’s not easy to find such an exceptional blending of authentic, family relationships in the wake of trauma and loss with an uplifting perspective on faith. It’s ever rarer when such a book can introduce a thriller element, featuring revenge plots, a Mata Hari-type femme fatale, and a breathtaking literary voice.

For readers on the hunt for such a book: Look no further.

Following up on his experiences in the successful first volume in the series, protagonist Randy Asher is no stranger to pain. But when both his mother’s and father’s lives are tragically cut short, his world plunges into a profound kind of darkness. And when his son Cameron nearly dies in a separate accident, his personal perfect storm inspires questions about God’s faithfulness, and his marriage heads toward the shaky ground.

Meanwhile, Randy’s nemesis Alan is out for revenge, sending the enigmatic Carli Kriska to set a deadly series of traps for Randy. But unexpectedly, Carli and Randy develop a friendship – and genuine respect for one another - that threatens his already uncertain marriage. Randy finds himself at a crossroad of choices, and each step he takes could change his life forever.

Readers will be excited to dive into the captivating story for its richness with Christian themes and its gripping writing style. Faced with his despair, will Randy rise above the pain and uncover redemption beneath long-buried family secrets? The answers won’t come easily. But one thing’s for sure: The things we keep hidden and the decisions we make about them determine the future for us all.

Choices & Secrets: The Chalmers Trilogy Book 2 is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Karen Humeniuk, from Durham, North Carolina, holds a B.A. in biology and an advanced certificate in medical technology. Her career background includes cancer research, microbiology, and a later foray into landscape architecture. This shift, and especially her eventual retirement, afforded Karen the creative freedom to spend more time on her writing. She is now the author of the successful Chalmers Trilogy of faith-centered thrillers. Karen enjoys traveling, gardening, and watching after her wonderful grandkids. She and her loving husband, John, reside in beautiful Greenville, South Carolina.

