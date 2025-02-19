DTEX Systems Announces Collaboration with AWS Generative AI Innovation Center

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX Systems , the trusted leader of insider risk management, today announced that it has been selected to collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS), on its ​​Generative AI Innovation Center. This collaboration will allow DTEX to accelerate the availability of its generative AI capabilities to proactively prevent and detect insider threats, while preserving user privacy.

Through this collaboration, DTEX’s Ai³ Risk Assistant will achieve general availability on Amazon Bedrock, making it one of the first risk generative AI assistant partners to be available on the service. DTEX and AWS will also work together to fast-track a new generative AI and insider risk prototype that will scale semantic search for insider risk analysts, allowing analysts to focus on high-value tasks rather than manual data exploration.

“We at DTEX are committed to using emerging technologies, such as generative AI, to combat the ever-evolving insider threat landscape,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX Systems. “Working closely alongside the expert data scientists and developers at AWS, we are further cementing our status as the leading insider risk and data loss prevention solution that is powered by AI.”

The AWS Generative AI Innovation Center supports companies, such as DoorDash, PGA TOUR, and Thomas Reuters, to progress and bring their corresponding generative AI technologies to market, with assistance from leading AWS data scientists and developers to fast-track the timeline. Support from AWS also includes the building of prototypes and embedding advanced capabilities into DTEX’s generative AI offerings.

“Very excited about AWS’s Generative AI Innovation Center collaboration with DTEX Systems to transform the cybersecurity industry,” said Sri Elaprolu, Director at the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center. “DTEX Systems is launching Ai³ (A.I. Assisted Insider Risk Investigations), a platform that helps analysts interact with their data in a conversational manner while automating and streamlining the investigation workflow. Ai³ leverages Bedrock, Claude, and OpenSearch Serverless to automate analyst’s work, including surfacing relevant dashboards, retrieving summaries of and generating risk profiles, and running regular risk assessments to provide the summarized insights to analysts for final decision-making. A powerful example of how generative AI can remove manual, repetitive tasks so employees can focus on strategic, high value actions.”

In February 2024, DTEX announced the launch of the Ai³ Risk Assistant, making them the first organization to leverage generative AI as a tool to proactively combat and detect insider threats. As a feature within the InTERCEPT™ platform, it processes natural language to provide insights into potential insider risk and intent.

