Interim statement at 31.12.2024

INCREASING RESULTS
| 97.6%
EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE
| 7.03%
GROSS YIELD
ON THE
PORTFOLIO
| Stability
OF THE FAIR VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO
| 98.3%
INTEREST RATES HEDGE RATIO
Operating results
- Rental income: €13.4 million, up by 2.9% compared to €13.1 million at 31/12/2023
- EPRA Earnings: €9.4 million, up by 2.2% compared to €9.2 million at 31/12/2023
- EPRA Earnings per share: €1.43 (vs €1.40 at 31/12/2023)
- Net result: €9.0 million (vs €-6.0 million at 31/12/2023)
Balance sheet information
- Fair value of the property portfolio: €747.0 million (vs €748.6 million at 30/09/2024)
- Debt ratio (EPRA LTV): 40.8%, down from 42.1% at 30/09/2024
- Net asset value (EPRA NTA) per share: €67.24 (vs €65.80 at 30/09/2024)
|The first charging stations in the French portfolio go into service
