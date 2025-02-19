Rogers Recognized as Canada’s Most Reliable Wireless Network by Opensignal

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that it has been awarded Canada’s most reliable wireless network by Opensignal, a global leader in independent network benchmarking.

“We continually invest in Canada’s largest wholly owned 5G network so Canadians can connect when and where they want,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers. “We’re proud to be recognized by Opensignal as Canada’s most reliable wireless network.”

Opensignal’s study shows that in Canada Rogers holds the top spot for reliability and quality in wireless networks. Rogers also won on 5G Upload Speed and 5G Video Experience, making Rogers the most awarded network by Opensignal.

Rogers has invested over $40 billion in its networks over the last decade and will invest $4 billion in capital investments this year. Rogers is committed to bringing Canadians the biggest and best wireless networks. The company continues to invest to expand the country’s largest and most reliable 5G network, which now reaches more than 2,500 communities.

About Rogers Communications Inc.:

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338

Opensignal Awards – Canada: Mobile Network Experience Report, February 2025, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period Oct 01 - Dec 29, 2024 © 2025 Opensignal Limited.